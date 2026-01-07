Arc Raiders Has a Serious Cheater Problem, Streamers Say

Arc Raiders may have a serious cheater problem, according to players. Streamers, in particular, say they have recently been flooded with cheaters trying to ruin their games. After several clips have gone viral online, many users are now calling on Embark Studios to address the issue.

Arc Raiders Streamers Expose Cheaters

Since December, there have been several instances of cheaters being exposed by Arc Raiders streamers. For example, popular content creator Cloakzy ran into a cheater who claimed that Embark Studios only gives players a 30-day ban for using exploits. According to the user, the Swedish studio’s anti-cheat system is broken.

“Game is full of cheaters. The anti-cheat is s**t, right? It doesn’t ban. You literally get banned for a month for cheating. That’s it. So why not cheat?” Embark Studios never confirmed whether the month-long ban is true or not. However, ever since the clip went viral, many players have been calling on the studio to dish out harsher punishments for cheating.

Shroud Addresses Arc Raiders Cheater Problem on Stream

The discussion around Arc Raiders’ cheater problem was reignited again recently when Twitch streamer Shroud addressed it during a January 5 broadcast. “We’ve had a very frustrating day. We’ve bumped into seven cheaters – that’s a lot.”

“This might be my last day playing for a very long time. Or at least a couple weeks until Embark figures this s**t out. This is really really bad. It’s actually pointless. Embark has zero control over their game right now.” Shroud then made a follow-up post on X about it. “I got REAL frustrated (sorry) yesterday with cheaters in ARC. So today we try Tarkov 1.0. That’ll go better, surely!”

Arc Raiders Players Call Out Cheating

It isn’t just streamers complaining about Arc Raiders cheaters. Over on the ArcRaiders subreddit, many players vented their frustrations about cheats ruining the game. Players specifically complained about aimbot and wall-hacking being major sources of problems in the extraction shooter.

“Are we going to address the massive amount of cheaters in this game? I am constantly getting killed by dudes cheating in this game. From straight aimbot to my head to people having god mode on and not taking damage,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Don’t forget about the self-revive cheaters as well. Ran into one last night. Cheating has gotten out of control for every game, I guess this is the world we live in these days.”

Interestingly, not everyone agrees that cheating is that big of a problem. Some Arc Raiders players argue that it’s an issue mostly impacting streamers. “Unfortunately, cheaters are only affecting pro-type players (makes sense if it’s skill- and aggression-based matchmaking). None of my buddies or I have seen a cheater in over 200 hours now. Maybe that’s why it’s not a huge priority for them?”

As for Embark Studios, they are currently on Christmas break. So only time will tell whether they address the cheating problem with significant changes in future updates. However, it appears many streamers are getting fed up with cheaters ambushing their live broadcasts and may abandon the extraction shooter soon over it.