ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 17 Trials (February 16)

Another week is here, which means it is time for ARC Raiders players to start focusing on a new list of Trials and earning this week’s rewards.

All Week 17 Trials in Arc Raiders

Screenshot: Embark Studios

With the latest weekly reset players should have finished up the Week 16 Trials Challenges. The new list of tasks is here and players have a few of the toughest ones in the rotation to tackle this week.

Videos by VICE

Here is a full list of all Week 17 Trials:

Damage Wasps

Download information inside the bunker

Damage Queens or Matriarchs

Destroy Ticks

Open ARC Probes

How to damage wasps for Week 17 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Wasps can cause a bit more trouble than ticks and pops, but they’re a very easy target for players who head into the fight with a plan. This flying enemy is pretty scary in the early game, they’re very easy to take down once you spot their weak points and enter the fight with the right kind of weapon.

Ideally, players should load into a map with a long-range weapon equipped for this Trial. Wasps will show up everywhere, so any map is fine. Players should then lay low and snipe Wasps from an elevated safe distance. Wasps struggle to track enemies that are as high, or higher, than them, so striking from above is a great strategy. Focus on the blades and they’ll crash to the ground.

How to Download Information inside the bunker for week 17 trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Like every time this Challenge pops up, it is likely going to be the most time-consuming and challenging Trial of the week. Players should head to the Spaceport map to start this Trial. Additionally, this task can only be completed when the Hidden Bunker condition is active. Once players have loaded into the map with the Hidden Bunker condition, find one of the four antennas to activate it.

Once all four antennas on the map have been activated by players, the Hidden Bunker door will open. At that point, players need to head to the bunker, find a terminal, and download the data.

Players should keep in mind that if anyone in their squad downloads the data, it will count as progress on the Trial for the full squad. That makes this another one that becomes much easier with a team.

How to Damage Queens or Matriarchs for week 17 trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

To find a Queen or a Matriarch, players need to enter a map that has either the Harvester or the Matriarch map condition. Actually dealing damage and chipping away at these massive enemies will require players to go topside with a pretty serious loadout. It would be wise to team up with a squad for this particular challenge.

Keep in mind that although it’s great to take the Queen or Matriarch all the way down, this Trial only requires dealing damage. It should still be possible to earn stars without fully eliminating the boss.

how to Destroy ticks For Week 17 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Unlike the Queens or Matriarchs Trial, this one focuses on one of the easiest ARC enemies to destroy. Ticks can usually be taken down easily, even with a free loadout, as long as players focus on weak points and don’t get overwhelmed.

Players should have no trouble finding eligible enemies for this Trial on any map. The main thing to avoid is being outnumbered. Players will ideally want to take these enemies out one at a time in one on one fights. If the numbers aren’t in your favor, fall back and regroup.

How to Open ARC Probes for Week 17 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

This is a fairly easy Trials Challenge that mostly just requires walking around and looting. Players can find and breach probes on any map, but the quickest method to find them is to keep an eye out for the Prospecting Probes event.

Players should use their ears as they wander around the map and listen for the pinging sound that these probes make. Once they are found, players just need to make sure there are no threats around, breach the probe, and then collect their loot.

That should be all of the information players need to start working through their Week 17 Trials Challenges.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.