Arc Raiders Unbans Tfue in Under 24 Hours, and Players Are Furious

Twitch streamer Tfue was unbanned in Arc Raiders in less than 24 hours, and players are upset about it. Fans of the extraction shooter are accusing Embark Studios of showing favoritism to content creators.

Tfue Gets Unbanned in Arc Raiders Within 24 Hours

Screenshot: X @Tfue

On January 12, popular Twitch streamer Tfue shared that he had been banned in Arc Raiders. The content creator made a post on X protesting the 30-day suspension. However, the ban didn’t last very long. Tfue revealed that Embark Studios had reversed their decision and unlocked his account in less than 24 hours.

The Twitch streamer’s quick ban drew backlash from some Arc Raiders players, who claimed that Embark Studios was giving him special treatment. Over on Reddit, for example, a user wrote, “Today you realise that companies cater to streamers and they live under different rules.” A second frustrated player commented, “Embark better not be giving streamers a pass on cheating. Nothing will make me quit this game quicker, purely out of principle.”

Screenshot: Twitter Tfue, Embark Studios

Some players even called on Embark Studios to make special servers for live streamers only. “They should make streamer servers and let them play with each other. Just move their privileged a**es out of our way.”

It should be pointed out that Embark Studios does not confirm why individual players have been banned, and Tfue himself didn’t say what his ban was specifically for. Although some players were still critical of the ban initially being 30-days and then getting reduced.

Why Was Tfue Banned in Arc Raiders?

Screenshot: Twitch Tfue, Embark Studios

As I mentioned above, we don’t have an official reason for Tfue’s ban. However, many Arc Raiders players claim it was the result of the streamer using an exploit. “He was trying out the console commands on stream that tweak the graphics settings and remove lighting effects so you can clearly see everyone on the map.”

It doesn’t appear that Tfue actually used the exploit in a match himself. In a VOD of his stream on YouTube, the content creator can be seen testing out the exploit to confirm it’s real, but he doesn’t use the cheat to his advantage. Assuming that was the reason he was banned, it appears Tfue was suspended for testing out a lighting glitch in the extraction shooter.

Regardless of the reason, many Arc Raiders players were critical of Embark Studios for how they handled the suspension. Some users accused the Swedish studio of showing favoritism to streamers.

Arc Raiders Ban Controversy Continues After Tfue Unban

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Much of the discourse centers around Embark recently banning Arc Raiders cheaters. The studio received backlash after it was discovered they were only giving out 30-day suspensions to cheaters.

All this to say, Tfue’s quick suspension is being lumped in with complaints the community already had about how Embark is handling bans. But in all fairness Embark, we still don’t know the exact reason for Tfue’s suspension. Still, it hasn’t stopped some Arc Raiders players from being upset over it.

Screenshot: Reddit, Embark Studios

Not helping matters is that a new exploit was just discovered by cheaters. Only a few hours after Tfue’s ban, users uncovered a new console command graphics cheat. Understandably, this only added more fuel to the fire.