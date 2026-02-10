Arc Raiders Update 1.15.0 Adds Shared Watch Event, Nerfs Trailblazer Grenade

Arc Raiders Update 1.15.0 is now live, and it adds the new co-op Shared Watch Event to the game. The patch also brings a much-needed nerf to the Trailblazer Grenade. Here is everything included in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes, including all Shared Watch Event rewards.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

It’s Tuesday, citizens of Speranza, which means we have new Arc Raiders patch notes to sift through! According to Embark Studios, Arc Raiders Update 1.15.0 largely adds content and events to the game. So unlike previous updates, don’t expect too many major bug fixes and mechanical changes.

Videos by VICE

The biggest selling point of Arc Raiders Update 1.15.0 is the Shared Watch Event. For a limited time, players will no longer get merits for PvP action. Instead, players are encouraged to work together to take on ARCs. This is, of course, fitting for Valentine’s Day week. I mean, come on, can’t we all put aside our differences for just a few days?

For your convenience, here is everything included in the latest Arc Raiders patch notes:

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Shared Watch This is an opportunity to team up in the fight against the machines. The Shared Watch Event starts today and ends on February 24. Players will earn merits from destroying, assisting and damaging ARC and earn rewards. No merits will be earned from PvP encounters. Bring a friend or bring a stranger, but above all, bring enough ammo to make sure the machines notice you first.

Cold Snap Map Condition Winter is not quite done with the Rust Belt – We are bringing back Cold Snap! The map condition is back in rotation on outdoor maps with the same mix of risk and reward. Frostbite damage will make your trip topside a short one if you don’t seek shelter, but for those who do brave the tundra – there’s increased loot value at stake! You can still collect Candleberries, but they are no longer tied to any event. You can also collect, and throw, snowballs! Use them wisely, or don’t.

Cosmetics The Vulpine set The Slugger set



MISCELLANEOUS

Improved instances where players sometimes could not reconnect after disconnecting from a game.

Fixed an issue where the match start tunnel scene sometimes wasn’t being shown.

Fixed an issue where trials’ objective rewards could fail to grant at the end of a round due to a timeout, ensuring partial rewards are awarded when earned.

Fixed an issue where the end of round screen would sometimes show incorrect merits, XP, and Level Event points.

Fixed an issue where players’ platform icons would sometimes show incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where crafting would sometimes get cancelled.

UTILITY

Trailblazer Grenade The explosions no longer deal damage through walls. Deals more damage to small enemies but less damage to bigger enemies such as the Leaper and Bastion.



WEAPONS

Fixed inconsistent weapon cycling when bound to keys other than the mouse wheel; keybinds now swap weapons reliably.

KNOWN ISSUES

One of the Marco set helmet variants may appear incorrectly in preview and in the menu but will appear correctly in game.

Players may occasionally not receive a skill point as indicated in the result screen. A reboot/playing another round fixes the issue.

Purchase Raiders Tokens’ page may appear in front of the inbox and profile page when switching between them.

Player animations may appear broken when interrupting a search of the Baron Husk.

Certain containers may be unavailable to be interacted with.

Ziplines placed onto destroyed ARC parts will not appear correctly.

Scrappy “Batting Helmet” and the “Slugger” outfit might not appear correctly in the event preview.

The “Blindsided” achievement may not trigger as intended on the first attempt.

What Is the Shared Watch Arc Raiders Event?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Shared Watch Arc Raiders event starts on February 10 and ends on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Valentine’s Day-themed campaign will last around two weeks. As mentioned above, Shared Watch centers around players working together in PvE by taking on enemies instead of each other.

“The Shared Watch is an annual holiday that reminds us of the true enemy, by celebrating those that look out for their fellow Raiders. Tolerate, team-up, or take out some ARC — it’s all in the spirit of the Shared Watch.”

During this two-week window, players will not get merits for killing other players. Essentially, Embark is encouraging everyone on the map to group up to take down ARCs for extra rewards. Players will even get rewarded for assists.

Arc Raiders Shared Watch Event Rewards

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Incredibly, players have already managed to unlock all Arc Raiders Shared Watch Event rewards. Over on Reddit, one user explained they were able to do it by killing “4 Queens destroyed and multiple Rocketeers, Wasps, and Hornets.”

If you are wondering how many points that is, it takes around 1,050 to get to the final Batting Helmet for Scrappy cosmetic item. Here is the full list of rewards for the event and how much they cost each:

Screenshot: Reddit JoshDymond

All Arc Raiders Shared Watch Event Rewards (Full List)

Reward Cost Slugger (Outfit) 50 Raider Tokens (x20) 100 One Vita Spray 150 Tactical Mk. 3 (Healing) 200 Grenades Slugger (Alternate Outfit) 250 Baseball (Backpack Charm) 300 Raider Tokens (x20) 350 Grey Yellow Slugger (Outfit Color) 400 Snap Hook 450 Hand Signals (Emote) 500 Raider Tokens (x20) 550 Chest Piece Slugger (Alternate Outfit) 600 Raider Tokens (x20) 650 Sport (Face Paint) 700 Blue Glow Slugger (Outfit Color) 750 Vita Spray (Blueprint) 800 Raider Tokens (x20) 850 Headgear Slugger (Alternate Outfit) 900 Acoustic Guitar 950 Raider Tokens (x50) 1000 Batting Helmet (Scrappy Cosmetic) 1050

If you aren’t a fan of PvE co-op, then you are going to have to wait until February 24, 2026, for the event to end. You can technically still do PvP in Arc Raiders during this time. However, you just won’t be rewarded the exact same way you used to.