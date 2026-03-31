Arc Raiders Update 1.22.0 Adds Vaporizer Enemy, New Endgame Mode – Flashpoint Patch Notes

The Arc Raiders Update 1.22.0 is now live, and it’s one of the game’s biggest patches yet. The Flashpoint update introduces the new Vaporizer enemy, a high-risk Close Scrutiny endgame activity, and major changes to loot and matchmaking. From a new legendary shotgun to new enemy types, here is everything included in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint patch notes.
Arc Raiders 1.22.0 Biggest Changes Explained
Here are some the biggest changes in the Arc Raiders update 1.22.0 patch:
Videos by VICE
- Vaporizer enemy
- Close Scrutiny endgame mode
- Matchmaking changes (fresh servers)
- Loot buffs
The Arc Raiders Flashpoint update is now rolling out to players, and it brings some pretty significant changes to the extraction shooter. According to Embark Studios, “players who build their own loadout are more likely to join fresh servers.” This is big, as it shifts Arc Raiders to having a more risk and reward meta.
Players who are willing to risk their gear are now getting priority. This, of course, encourages users to bring their own loadout into raids. Finally, the Arc Raiders Update 1.22.0 essentially added a new endgame activity with the Close Scrutiny Map Condition. The new feature includes high-risk, high-reward combat encounters with rarer loot.
Full Arc Raiders Patch Notes – Update 1.22.0 (Flashpoint)
For your convenience, here is everything included in the full Arc Raiders Flashpoint patch notes:
New Arc Raiders Flashpoint Features (Vaporizer, Close Scrutiny, Weapons)
- Close Scrutiny (ARC Operation Map Condition) – High-risk, high-reward encounters
- New ARC Enemy: Vaporizer (aerial threat with ranged attacks)
- Legendary Energy Shotgun – Dolabra
- Rare SMG – Canto (Medium Ammo)
- Rare Deployable – Surge Coil
- High-Gain Antenna Player Project
- Shredders added to all maps
- Scrappy Feeding Boost
- Wasp Hunter Set (Premium Cosmetics)
- The Brigade Set
Arc Raiders 1.22.0 Balance Changes (Loot, Matchmaking, ARC Enemies)
ARC Enemies
- Rocketeers now take less collision damage and are no longer instantly destroyed when stunned
- Reduced chance of multiple Fireflies spawning together
- ARC now identify nearby players faster when directly in front
Items
- Free Augments can now be recycled into 6 Plastic + 6 Rubber Parts
- Firefly Burner gains a new “extra-spicy” functionality
Maps & Loot
- Increased loot value in all locked rooms (scaled by key rarity)
- Increased loot drops from Baron Husks
Matchmaking Changes
- Players using custom loadouts are more likely to join fresh servers
Dev Note:
This change is part of ongoing balancing around free loadouts. Matchmaking times may be slightly affected.
Gameplay Fixes & Improvements
- Players can no longer use ziplines or ladders while carrying items (items will now drop)
- Fixed issue where ARC could spawn on players during late-join
- Added aim assist for Leaper weak points (gamepad)
- Remote Raider Flares can now be disarmed with Mine Sweeper skill
- Fixed delayed weapon equip when unarmed
- Fixed grenade eliminations not counting toward achievements
Arc Raiders Map Updates and Loot Changes
Global Changes
- Shredders added to all maps (limited to certain conditions)
Dam Battlegrounds
- More Sentinel spawns added
- Improved enemy navigation and area coverage
- Fixed terrain and clipping issues
Buried City
- Improved navigation for ARC in Old Town
- More consistent enemy spawns
- Increased enemy variety during Night Raid
Blue Gate
- More Sentinel spawns
- Improved navigation for large enemies
- Reduced Comets during Hurricane events
Locked Gate
- Side entrances now unlock with main gate
- Security Codes now come from Code Printers
- Codes expire upon extraction
Spaceport
- Increased high-tier loot from rooftop activity
- Improved resource spawns (mushrooms)
- Fixed elevator and clipping issues
- Added delay before bunker opens in Hidden Bunker condition
Stella Montis
- Fixed missing wall in Security Lobby
Audio Improvements
- Improved proximity voice chat stability
- Better positional and directional audio
- Doors can now be heard from farther away
- Improved flying ARC audio clarity
- Reduced weapon audio delay and desync
- Improved long-range hit feedback
Animation Fixes
- Improved sprint transitions and movement animations
- Fixed weapon animation issues after breaching
- Fixed Comet head jitter
- Fixed incorrect hit reactions from fire damage
Performance & Rendering
- Improved texture streaming and reduced stuttering
- Optimized CPU performance
- Reduced shadow and vegetation popping
- Updated Intel XeSS (2.1.1) and AMD FSR (2.1.0)
- Improved image clarity and responsiveness
ARC AI Improvements
- Improved stunned Comet behavior
- ARC now switch targets more dynamically
- Fixed flying ARC spawning inside walls
Quests & Progression
- Fixed quest progression blockers
- Improved quest tracking and UI clarity
- Progress bars now show potential loss on failed extraction
Customization Fixes
- Fixed animation issues with hairstyles
- Fixed beard clipping/disappearing with headgear
UI Improvements
Crafting Updates
- Acquire missing materials directly in crafting menu
- Can recycle, refine, or purchase materials in one window
Interface Changes
- Matchmaking timer now visible globally
- Party members can see active map conditions
- Added new HUD visibility options:
- Visible
- Crosshair + Interactions
- Crosshair Only
- Hidden
Additional UI Fixes
- Fixed stash overflow display issues
- Improved store previews and bundle breakdowns
- Inventory now shows stash value
- Fixed missing prompts for throwable items
Movement Fixes
- Fixed ladder alignment issues
- Fixed sprint cancel/retrigger bug
VFX Fixes
- Fixed Sentinel laser inconsistencies
- Fixed ARC damage effects appearing through walls
Stability
- Fixed crashes in tutorial and Practice Range
New Weapons: Arc Raiders Dolabra Shotgun and Canto
The Update 1.22.0 also added two new weapons to the extraction shooter. Players jumping into the Arc Raiders Flashpoint patch will be able to pick up a new Legendary Shotgun called Dolabra. Based on early previews of the gun, it really packs a punch!
Here is every new weapon added to the game:
- Dolabra (Legendary Shotgun)
- Gunsmith III
- Shredder Gyro 3/3
- Magnetic Accelerator 3/3
- Vaporizer Regulator 2/2
- Canto
Players have not yet found the Canto blueprint at the time of writing, so we don’t have a stat or blueprint breakdown for it. The Dolabra can reportedly be looted from the new surveyor rockets that appear in the Close Scrutiny map condition.