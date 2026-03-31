Arc Raiders Update 1.22.0 Adds Vaporizer Enemy, New Endgame Mode – Flashpoint Patch Notes

The Arc Raiders Update 1.22.0 is now live, and it’s one of the game’s biggest patches yet. The Flashpoint update introduces the new Vaporizer enemy, a high-risk Close Scrutiny endgame activity, and major changes to loot and matchmaking. From a new legendary shotgun to new enemy types, here is everything included in the Arc Raiders Flashpoint patch notes.

Arc Raiders 1.22.0 Biggest Changes Explained

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Here are some the biggest changes in the Arc Raiders update 1.22.0 patch:

Videos by VICE

Vaporizer enemy

Close Scrutiny endgame mode

Matchmaking changes (fresh servers)

Loot buffs

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders is now rolling out to players, and it brings some pretty significant changes to the extraction shooter. According to Embark Studios, “players who build their own loadout are more likely to join fresh servers.” This is big, as it shifts Arc Raiders to having a more risk and reward meta.

Players who are willing to risk their gear are now getting priority. This, of course, encourages users to bring their own loadout into raids. Finally, the Arc Raiders Update 1.22.0 essentially added a new endgame activity with the Close Scrutiny Map Condition. The new feature includes high-risk, high-reward combat encounters with rarer loot.

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For your convenience, here is everything included in the full Arc Raiders Flashpoint patch notes:

New Arc Raiders Flashpoint Features (Vaporizer, Close Scrutiny, Weapons)

Close Scrutiny (ARC Operation Map Condition) – High-risk, high-reward encounters

– High-risk, high-reward encounters New ARC Enemy: Vaporizer (aerial threat with ranged attacks)

(aerial threat with ranged attacks) Legendary Energy Shotgun – Dolabra

Rare SMG – Canto (Medium Ammo)

Rare Deployable – Surge Coil

High-Gain Antenna Player Project

Shredders added to all maps

Scrappy Feeding Boost

Wasp Hunter Set (Premium Cosmetics)

The Brigade Set

Arc Raiders 1.22.0 Balance Changes (Loot, Matchmaking, ARC Enemies)

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC Enemies

Rocketeers now take less collision damage and are no longer instantly destroyed when stunned

Reduced chance of multiple Fireflies spawning together

ARC now identify nearby players faster when directly in front

Items

Free Augments can now be recycled into 6 Plastic + 6 Rubber Parts

Firefly Burner gains a new “extra-spicy” functionality

Maps & Loot

Increased loot value in all locked rooms (scaled by key rarity)

(scaled by key rarity) Increased loot drops from Baron Husks

Matchmaking Changes

Players using custom loadouts are more likely to join fresh servers

Dev Note:

This change is part of ongoing balancing around free loadouts. Matchmaking times may be slightly affected.

Gameplay Fixes & Improvements

Players can no longer use ziplines or ladders while carrying items (items will now drop)

Fixed issue where ARC could spawn on players during late-join

Added aim assist for Leaper weak points (gamepad)

Remote Raider Flares can now be disarmed with Mine Sweeper skill

Fixed delayed weapon equip when unarmed

Fixed grenade eliminations not counting toward achievements

Global Changes

Shredders added to all maps (limited to certain conditions)

Dam Battlegrounds

More Sentinel spawns added

Improved enemy navigation and area coverage

Fixed terrain and clipping issues

Buried City

Improved navigation for ARC in Old Town

More consistent enemy spawns

Increased enemy variety during Night Raid

Blue Gate

More Sentinel spawns

Improved navigation for large enemies

Reduced Comets during Hurricane events

Locked Gate

Side entrances now unlock with main gate

Security Codes now come from Code Printers

Codes expire upon extraction

Spaceport

Increased high-tier loot from rooftop activity

Improved resource spawns (mushrooms)

Fixed elevator and clipping issues

Added delay before bunker opens in Hidden Bunker condition

Stella Montis

Fixed missing wall in Security Lobby

Audio Improvements

Improved proximity voice chat stability

Better positional and directional audio

Doors can now be heard from farther away

Improved flying ARC audio clarity

Reduced weapon audio delay and desync

Improved long-range hit feedback

Animation Fixes

Improved sprint transitions and movement animations

Fixed weapon animation issues after breaching

Fixed Comet head jitter

Fixed incorrect hit reactions from fire damage

Performance & Rendering

Improved texture streaming and reduced stuttering

Optimized CPU performance

Reduced shadow and vegetation popping

Updated Intel XeSS (2.1.1) and AMD FSR (2.1.0)

and Improved image clarity and responsiveness

ARC AI Improvements

Improved stunned Comet behavior

ARC now switch targets more dynamically

Fixed flying ARC spawning inside walls

Quests & Progression

Fixed quest progression blockers

Improved quest tracking and UI clarity

Progress bars now show potential loss on failed extraction

Customization Fixes

Fixed animation issues with hairstyles

Fixed beard clipping/disappearing with headgear

UI Improvements

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Acquire missing materials directly in crafting menu

Can recycle, refine, or purchase materials in one window

Interface Changes

Matchmaking timer now visible globally

Party members can see active map conditions

Added new HUD visibility options: Visible Crosshair + Interactions Crosshair Only Hidden



Additional UI Fixes

Fixed stash overflow display issues

Improved store previews and bundle breakdowns

Inventory now shows stash value

Fixed missing prompts for throwable items

Movement Fixes

Fixed ladder alignment issues

Fixed sprint cancel/retrigger bug

VFX Fixes

Fixed Sentinel laser inconsistencies

Fixed ARC damage effects appearing through walls

Stability

Fixed crashes in tutorial and Practice Range

New Weapons: Arc Raiders Dolabra Shotgun and Canto

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Update 1.22.0 also added two new weapons to the extraction shooter. Players jumping into the Arc Raiders Flashpoint patch will be able to pick up a new Legendary Shotgun called Dolabra. Based on early previews of the gun, it really packs a punch!

Here is every new weapon added to the game:

Dolabra (Legendary Shotgun) Gunsmith III Shredder Gyro 3/3 Magnetic Accelerator 3/3 Vaporizer Regulator 2/2

(Legendary Shotgun) Canto

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players have not yet found the Canto blueprint at the time of writing, so we don’t have a stat or blueprint breakdown for it. The Dolabra can reportedly be looted from the new surveyor rockets that appear in the Close Scrutiny map condition.