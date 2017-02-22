Arca Announces New Self-Titled Album, Previews First Track “Piel”

Arca has announced details of his third solo LP, titled Arca. The record follows 2014’s Xen, 2015’s Mutant, and will be the Venezuelan-born producer’s first album on XL Recordings.

Ahead of the album’s release on the 7th of April, Arca has also revealed the album’s delicate, spooky opening track “Piel,” the first example of his work to feature his own voice. It’s an dislodging bit of music that looks to set up another fearlessly innovative piece of work. Listen to a snippet below or check out the full song on Spotify.

The album features artwork by longtime Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda, who recently released his debut EP on Hyperdub. Arca has also announced his biggest headline show to date, at London’s Roundhouse on the 28th of April, tickets for which go on sale this Friday.



For more information head to Arca’s website.