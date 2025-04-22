Are Those Insane Morning Routines From TikTok Actually Good for You?

These “morning routines” are starting to get out of hand.

If you scroll on TikTok for more than a few minutes, you’ll likely see videos detailing lengthy morning routines that feel more like a punishment than a gentle wake-up call. Some influencers brag about their hours-long—yes, hours-long—morning routines that consist of things like cold plunging, reading, meditating, journaling, working out, and cooking a healthy breakfast.

Those habits might have their benefits, but for many of us, it’s not realistic to pack all of them into one morning. That is, unless you’re willing to majorly compromise on sleep. And I don’t know about you, but waking up with a laundry list of to-do items before even sipping my morning coffee would not incentivize me to get out of bed. Quite frankly, that feels like an entire day’s worth of tasks. I think I’d reach burnout before I even made it to work.

@ashtonhallofficial Day 191 of the morning routine that changed my life 3:50am to 9:30am Sin lives late at night.. if you’re dealing with a weak mind, bad decisions, or lack of productivity go to sleep early. 4:00am – 8:00am no one’s calling or distracting your productivity.. they are sleep. 8:00pm – 12:00am is the opposite. Just try 30 days.. send this to your partners. It’s time to do better. ♬ original sound – Ashton Hall

Are Those 6-Hour Morning Routines from TikTok Actually Good for You?

One influencer named Ashton Hall recently went viral for his six-hour-long morning routine. The TikToker apparently gets up at 3:52 a.m. and is already doing pushups by 4 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., he’s already worked out, read, swum, showered, and eaten a healthy breakfast, among other things. His video both shocked and inspired many viewers, while others poked fun at it.

So, this begs the question: are such strict morning routines really all that necessary?

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, following a morning routine can help you increase your energy, productivity, and positivity. However, the organization recommends slow and gentle starts to your day, helping you ease into your day rather than immediately jumping into action.

And realistically, you want to establish a sustainable routine that you personally enjoy. It’s unlikely that most of us would be able and willing to maintain a routine that eats up 4+ hours of our morning.

But hey, if it works for you, more power to ya.