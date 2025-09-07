Are Weighted Blankets Actually Helping You Sleep?

Weighted blankets were once used as medical tools. Now they’re wellness products with viral branding.

Initially designed for people with sensory processing disorders, they’re now pitched to anyone anxious, exhausted, or lying awake at 3 a.m. thinking about their phone bill. I mean…who isn’t?

They’re exactly what they sound like. The blankets are thick throws filled with glass beads or pellets, weighing between five and 30 pounds; ideally, 10 percent of your body weight. The idea is that steady pressure on the body can create a calming effect. Occupational therapists call this deep pressure stimulation, and it’s been used for decades to help regulate the nervous system.

Recent studies suggest there might be something to it. A clinical trial involving 120 psychiatric patients found that weighted blankets helped reduce insomnia over four weeks.

Participants had anxiety, depression, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, and most reported better sleep. Other small studies showed similar results, with participants feeling less anxious even after just a few minutes under the blanket.

Are Weighted Blankets Worth the Hype, or Just a Cozy Placebo?

The caveat is that nearly all the existing research involves people with diagnosed mental health conditions. For the average person—the kind buying these blankets off TikTok after a long day of being alive—the evidence is less convincing. Reviews of the research show inconsistent results, and many studies fall short of rigorous scientific standards.

Still, that doesn’t mean there’s no value in them. People who work odd shifts or try to sleep during daylight hours might find the added weight helpful. The placebo effect matters, too. If something helps you feel calm and fall asleep faster, that’s still a win, even if the reason isn’t fully understood or “proven.”

They’re not risk-free, though. Weighted blankets shouldn’t be used by people who can’t move easily beneath them, including young children. If you experience breathing issues, circulation problems, high blood pressure, or claustrophobia, it’s advisable to consult your doctor first.

There’s no miracle here. You won’t solve stress or fix your sleep cycle by buying something heavy and soft. But if the sensation makes you feel more grounded at night, that might be enough. Just know what you’re paying for.

Some people need medication. Some people need therapy. Some people want to be pinned to the mattress like a cat under a winter coat. Weighted blankets won’t cure anything, but for the right person, they might help.