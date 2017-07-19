Ginger-Garlic Pork Ribs Recipe

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 4 hours



Ingredients



for the bbq sauce:

6 ounces|175 grams granulated sugar

1 ½ ounces|45 grams ginger, peeled

1 ounce|29 grams garlic, peeled

2 ½ ounces|75 grams shallot, peeled

1 ¾ ounces|50 grams low-sodium soy sauce

2 ½ ounces|68 grams fish sauce

6 ounces|168 grams rice vinegar

12 ½ ounces|358 grams hoisin

1 tablespoon five-spice

for the baby back ribs:

2 each baby back rib racks

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

½ tablespoon five-spice



for finishing the ribs:

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons sliced scallions (green parts only)

1 tablespoon crispy garlic (store-bought or homemade is fine)

BBQ sauce, for basting the ribs

Videos by VICE

for the slaw:

4 cups shredded Napa cabbage

15 mint leaves

2 tablespoons sliced scallions (green parts only)

pinch Thai chili powder

20 each cilantro leaves

½ lime (juice only)

½ cup dressing (see below)



for the dressing:

½ cup Japanese mayo

1 ½ tablespoons fish sauce (Squid Brand)

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

½ teaspoon sugar

Directions

In a Robot Coupe or Cuisinart, blend the garlic, ginger, and shallot until it is minced together. In a bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and hoisin. In a saucepan, heat up the sugar until it makes a deep caramel. Be careful not to let it burn. Slowly add the liquid mixture. Be careful, because it will bubble up. Once the caramel melts back into the liquid, add the shallot, garlic, ginger mixture, and the five-spice. Cook the sauce over medium-low for approximately 20 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool. Now, prepare the ribs. Heat the oven to 300° F degrees. Season the ribs with salt, pepper, and five-spice. Tightly cover the ribs with aluminum foil. Cook in the oven for 2 ½ to 3 hours, or until fork tender. Let the ribs cool. Marinate the ribs in the BBQ sauce. Make the slaw by mixing all ingredients together. Mix the dressing to incorporate. Grill the ribs while constantly basting with the BBQ. At this point, the ribs are already cooked so you are really re-heating them on the grill and getting that nice, smoky flavor. Garnish with the cilantro, scallions, and crispy garlic. Enjoy.

From Chef’s Night Out: Pig & Khao

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.