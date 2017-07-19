Ginger-Garlic Pork Ribs Recipe

Serves: 4-6
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 4 hours
Ingredients
for the bbq sauce:
6 ounces|175 grams granulated sugar
1 ½ ounces|45 grams ginger, peeled
1 ounce|29 grams garlic, peeled
2 ½ ounces|75 grams shallot, peeled
1 ¾ ounces|50 grams low-sodium soy sauce
2 ½ ounces|68 grams fish sauce
6 ounces|168 grams rice vinegar
12 ½ ounces|358 grams hoisin
1 tablespoon five-spice
for the baby back ribs:
2 each baby back rib racks
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
½ tablespoon five-spice
for finishing the ribs:
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons sliced scallions (green parts only)
1 tablespoon crispy garlic (store-bought or homemade is fine)
BBQ sauce, for basting the ribs
Videos by VICE
for the slaw:
4 cups shredded Napa cabbage
15 mint leaves
2 tablespoons sliced scallions (green parts only)
pinch Thai chili powder
20 each cilantro leaves
½ lime (juice only)
½ cup dressing (see below)
for the dressing:
½ cup Japanese mayo
1 ½ tablespoons fish sauce (Squid Brand)
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
½ teaspoon sugar
Directions
- In a Robot Coupe or Cuisinart, blend the garlic, ginger, and shallot until it is minced together.
- In a bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and hoisin.
- In a saucepan, heat up the sugar until it makes a deep caramel. Be careful not to let it burn.
- Slowly add the liquid mixture. Be careful, because it will bubble up. Once the caramel melts back into the liquid, add the shallot, garlic, ginger mixture, and the five-spice.
- Cook the sauce over medium-low for approximately 20 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool.
- Now, prepare the ribs. Heat the oven to 300° F degrees. Season the ribs with salt, pepper, and five-spice.
- Tightly cover the ribs with aluminum foil. Cook in the oven for 2 ½ to 3 hours, or until fork tender. Let the ribs cool.
- Marinate the ribs in the BBQ sauce.
- Make the slaw by mixing all ingredients together. Mix the dressing to incorporate.
- Grill the ribs while constantly basting with the BBQ. At this point, the ribs are already cooked so you are really re-heating them on the grill and getting that nice, smoky flavor.
- Garnish with the cilantro, scallions, and crispy garlic. Enjoy.
From Chef’s Night Out: Pig & Khao
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.