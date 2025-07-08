‘Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’ Remake Might Have Been Leaked on Steam

An update to the Steam store might have just leaked the existence of an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the store page for AC Black Flag had new features mysteriously added to it.

‘Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’ Remake Confirmed By Steam?

Screenshot: Twitter @TheHiddenOneAC

The leak was first discovered by YouTuber The Hidden One. The content creator revealed that the Steam page for AC Black Flag had recently been updated in a July 8 post on X. “These new features were recently updated on the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Steam page. I’m certain these are new additions for the remake. None of these options are currently available in the original game.”

Videos by VICE

In his tweet, the YouTuber detailed the options that had been added to Black Flag‘s Steam page, which include: “Custom Volume Controls, Stereo Sound, Surround Sound, Mouse Only Option, Adjustable Difficulty, Save Anytime.” Interestingly, none of these features were ever included in the original release. And it would be a little odd for Ubisoft to randomly add new mechanics to a title that launched over a decade ago in 2013.

Of course, it should be said that the AC Black Flag remake hasn’t actually been confirmed. While the Steam update is compelling, it might not mean anything. In a follow-up post, The Hidden One pointed out that all Assassin’s Creed games released after 2014 have these options. This could either mean it’s a remake, or Ubisoft is really just planning to update a game from 11 years ago. It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Screenshot: Steam

Even if the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake is happening, today’s Steam update could be concerning for collectors who want to preserve the original version of the game. After all, it is interesting that Black Flag‘s old store page is being updated, and not a new one. Could this mean Ubisoft is planning to delist the original from Steam?

In a follow-up comment, The Hidden One mentioned this concerning possibility. “It is quite concerning because the original Black Flag page is being updated. Are they planning to REPLACE the original Black Flag and delist it? OH GOD.” Again, this is pure speculation. But it’s interesting nonetheless.

Screenshot: Twitter @TheHiddenOneAC

The Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake has been rumored for quite a while now. However, the latest Steam store page update is the closest thing we’ve gotten so far to a potential confirmation. But I won’t lie, I’m fully expecting this to just be an update to the original version of the Ubisoft RPG. While that might seem odd, it’s always best to keep your expectations low.