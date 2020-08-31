A Farewell Note from the Astro Guide Team

A little more than one year ago, VICE launched Astro Guide, an astrology app devoted to cosmic wellness with horoscope offerings that consulted the stars on topics spanning love, friendship, work, family, and more.

Though Astro Guide is shutting down, we are so proud of the work we’ve done, and unbelievably grateful for our incredible audience and dedicated readers. You can head our Astro Guide landing page on Vice.com for sun sign horoscopes and astrology features.

The Astro Guide team was small but mighty, dedicated to creating a fun, accessible, and inclusive astrology community. Please read on to hear more from your favorite astrologers and how to continue following their work:

Annabel Gat

Annabel Gat is an astrologer, certified by the International Society for Astrological Research, who has been working with clients, teaching astrology and tarot classes, and writing horoscopes for just about as long as it takes Jupiter to go around the zodiac (nearly 12 years!). You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter to sign up for her classes, learn more about her astrology practice, or participate in her AMAs. You can read her daily and monthly horoscopes at VICE.com

Randon Rosenbohm

Randon Rosenbohm wrote the daily love horoscopes for Astro Guide, the solar weekly horoscopes, and for August, the lunar weekly horoscopes. You can read her weekly horoscopes at VICE.com and you can find her online just about anywhere, but for convenience, here are her Instagram and Twitter. You can book an astrology consultation with her here.

Randon says: “It was really special to write horoscopes not only from a sun sign perspective. For love horoscopes, I often wrote from the perspective of the descendent (or rather the sign opposite the sun), and for the time I wrote moon horoscopes, I wrote from the perspective of the natal moon sign, and made it more about self care and subtext than the hero’s journey. Astro Guide provided an outlet for horoscopes that was one of a kind, which challenged the notion of what a horoscope was. Only the real astrology heads understand.”

Alice Bolen

Alice Bolen wrote the extended daily horoscopes for Astro Guide, and will continue to explore the relationship between the sky and the world around her long into the future.

Alice says: “I had so much fun writing horoscopes for Astro Guide subscribers—it was a real privilege to be able to write for you on a daily basis. Our app was an amazing project and there’s nothing else like it out there. We hoped to challenge the notion of what a horoscope is and what it could be, and I believe we’ve succeeded. Thank you for letting me explore the skies with you!”

Priya Kale

Priya Kale wrote the daily rising sign horoscopes (and the extended horoscopes until September 2019) for Astro Guide. You can continue to read Priya’s Astrology and book consultations at www.priyakale.com or www.cosmicdiaries.com. Follow her on Instagram @planetpriya @cosmicdiariesastrology or on Twitter @priyakale.

Note from Priya: “My dear friends, It’s been an honor and pleasure being part of your daily journey with Astro Guide. Every day I woke up excited to do something I love, and work with the best team of astrologers and colleagues (now friends). I grew as an astrologer, writer, and hopefully as a person, and will forever cherish the opportunity.

“Writing your rising sign horoscopes, I tried to offer you a way to express and connect with yourself authentically through personal style, self-care, and self-reflection on your journey through the cosmos. I hope they were useful, and I hope you will continue to follow the wisdom of planets with me in the days, weeks, months, years, and times to come.”

Lexi Ferguson

Lexi Ferguson wrote the daily Friendscopes for Astro Guide. She utilizes instinct and storytelling skills to link the hard data of the stars’ positions with an emotionally accessible narrative, which the reader or client can incorporate into their daily routine to improve their sense of agency. Lexi offers tarot and astrology readings via private consultations, parties, and corporate events. She is also a longtime DJ/producer and writes on transgender issues. Catch up with her on her music Instagram, her Twitter, or her brand new Instagram dedicated to tarot and astrology. DM her on any platform for private consultations or public presentations on tarot and astrology.

Lexi’s note: “I’m proud of my work at Astro Guide and grateful to the enthusiastic readership. I gave my whole heart to each and every individual horoscope. I think astrology offers us hope around every corner, even when it comes in the form of a tough pill to swallow. Astrology shows us pathways to kindness and conflict resolution, and often I think these messages are best delivered by an invested friend, which I aspired to reveal every day in my Friendscopes. We’re all in this together and friendship is magic!”

Ashley Otero

Ashley Otero is an astrologer and licensed acupuncturist whose practice centers around the intersection of mental, emotional, spiritual wellbeing. Although her practice of acupuncture and Chinese medicine has been on pause since the end of 2016, she often draws from her knowledge in the healing arts and applies it to her work in consulting with clients as well as in her writing of horoscopes. Writing horoscopes for a number of various publications was not a path Ashley initially intended on or anticipated following, but the meditative ritual of sitting down to speak to people (and facilitate healing, mindfulness, and more connection in their lives) through her weekly, monthly, and daily horoscopes has become fulfilling work over the last several years. Ashley feels humbled and grateful to be part of her readers’ day and loves hearing from people that resonate or find insight from their horoscopes. You can follow and connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, or her website.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan edited the monthly and lunar weekly horoscopes for Astro Guide. You can find her other work at jclarachan.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Note from Clara: “It’s been such a pleasure being a part of the Astro Guide team and working with this group of talented and passionate astrologers!”