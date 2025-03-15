The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2025) Is the Wildest Piece of Tech I’ve Ever Used (Review)

When the original iPad was released, it was supposed to be a piece of technology that revolutionized life for us. And for a while, it did just that. Point-of-sale systems were being replaced with the thin, versatile touchscreen device. But I never pictured we’d get to the point where a tablet could easily outperform the majority of desktops, laptops, and other gaming devices. That’s where the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 tricked me; within this fairly thin device lay something so incredibly powerful, I just couldn’t believe my eyes. Even after messing around with it for a few weeks at this point, I still can’t believe what this thing is capable of. The future is here.

Screenshot: ASUS/Shaun Cichacki

Integrated Graphics Have Never Been as Good as They Are in the Flow Z13

Integrated graphics typically get a bad rap. They’re normally weak, especially when compared to their dedicated brethren, the Graphics Card. That was the first moment I knew I was working with something really cool here, as the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is incredibly powerful. Not only for gaming, either, but for production and just general workload. It comes in at under three pounds, making it incredibly easy for me to take wherever I may be.

Unlike some of the other gaming devices I’ve tested lately, such as the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and Lenovo Legion Slim 5, the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 looks the part of a dedicated gaming machine. It has some RGB, primarily via the keyboard and the small semi-transparent window on the back. But it’s done tastefully, rather than tackily. It looks sharp and ready for action, regardless if its detachable keyboard is connected. In tablet form, it’s incredibly easy to hold onto for an extended period of time without feeling like your arm is going to fall off, unlike some of the other tablet PCs I’ve used in the past.

Performance-wise, this tiny titan would be comparable from an RTX 4060 to an RTX 4080, depending on the model purchased. My review model was the XS96 configuration and could perform extremely well across any game I tested. Honestly, in many experiences, it outperformed my daily-driver desktop, which I built from scratch and have upgraded many times over the years.

Rog Flow Z13 (2025) Spec Sheet and Configurations

Rog Flow Z13 Spec Sheet DS96 Config XS96 Config R9641TB Config XS99 Config Config PN 90NR0JY1-M001L0 90NR0JY1-M00660 90NR0JY1-M00660 90NR0JY1-M00660 Config Model Name GZ302EA-DS96 GZ302EA-XS96 GZ302EA-R9641TB GZ302EA-XS99 Marketing Name Flow Z13 (2025) Flow Z13 (2025) Flow Z13 (2025) Flow Z13 (2025) OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Off Black Off Black Off Black Material CNC Aluminum CNC Aluminum CNC Aluminum CNC Aluminum Weight 2.64 lbs 2.64 lbs 2.64 lbs 2.64 lbs Dimensions 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51 inches Processor AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Graphics RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 RDNA 3.5 Memory 32GB LPDDR5X 32GB LPDDR5X 64GB LPDDR5X 128GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 IO Ports 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack 2 x USB4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader (UHS-II)

1 x Audio Combo Jack Battery 70Whr 70Whr 70Whr 70Whr AC Adapter 200W 200W 200W 200W MSRP 2099.99 2299.99 2399.99 2799.99

Screenshot: ASUS/Shaun Cichacki

The Flow Z13 Is Niche, but You Can’t Spell Niche Without ”Nice”, Now Can You?

It’s hard to call the Flow Z13 a device for everyone. And it’s honestly better for that fact. As a replacement for a laptop? I was beyond impressed with what this tablet could do. While throwing games like Rise of the Ronin at it, I was able to sit on my couch and play on Standard/High settings without the Flow Z13 sweating. I could take off the keyboard, prop this device up, and have a 13-inch, 180hz display with gorgeous colors right in front of me. If you look at the Flow Z13 and see the vision, it’s the one for you.

The idea of a dedicated gaming tablet sounds weird at first, but it does have its benefits. Games like Go-Go Town! aren’t going to push the limits of this device by any means. But since its multiplayer game mode is split-screen only right now? I can pop this down on the coffee table in front of the couch and play with my wife. Or I can take it with me when I go visit my brother or my parents, and it’s a versatile and beautiful machine. Imagine if a Surface Pro ate its spinach like Popeye, and you’d have the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

This isn’t a device that’s going to replace a gaming laptop for most folks. For those who have been interested in getting into the world of portable gaming? They can’t really go wrong with this. It’s suitable to be used as a standard desktop. Its price to performance, while slightly underpowered compared to laptops in the same price range, is incredibly impressive. And it feels incredibly solid in the hands. Finding out how it functions is great. But, when put under stress tests, how does it hold up?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Benchmarking Tests Prove That the asus Rog Flow Z13 Is No Slouch in the Performance Department

Shying away from the standard laptop-grade graphics cards may have actually been the best thing that the Z13 could do. Plugged in and on Turbo Mode, the ASUS ROG Z13 Flow pulled an impressive 10,242 score on Time Spy. Comparing to my desktop PC that scored roughly around the high 8,000s, I’m slightly jealous that this tiny piece of tech could pull something like this off. When it’s unplugged? It’s still quite a beast.

Off of the charger, and on a standard TDP, it pulled a score of 8,913, with a graphics score of 8,761 and a CPU score of 9,891. Regardless if I am working or gaming, the Flow Z13 can handle anything I throw its way. When I want the best experience, leaving it plugged in is going to be my best bet.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

After doing the Time Spy test, I had to run Fire Strike to see where this would land. As with the former test, this was done plugged in on Turbo Mode, meaning that the TDP wattage was at the highest possible. And once again, it blew my expectations out of the water, landing a 23,421 score. Anything from the Xbox One/PS4 generation is going to be easily playable on here, as well as many current-generation titles. Not too bad for the little tablet that could.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Much Like Folding Phones, ASUS’ Flow Z13 Is Going To Be Mainstream in a Few More Years

While the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 feels like a niche product now, I have a feeling this type of compact device will become much more popular as the years go by. Currently, there’s nothing else comparable to it on the market. The Surface Pro is meant more for working. While this strikes a chord between work and play. It’s an impressive piece of tech that carries a hefty price tag alongside it. But if you’re looking for the coolest new thing to mess around with, you can’t go wrong here.

There are a few complaints I have about the Flow Z13, but they’re minuscule at best. The power button is very flush with the side of the device, making it somewhat of a pain to locate at times. And for a tablet, the charging brick is quite large. For the price, I do wish that the keyboard had some form of wireless communication. But for more in-depth typing experiences, I’d likely hook up an external keyboard anyway. Beyond that? It’s a wonderful glimpse into the future of portable gaming, in my eyes.

It’s past the proof of concept phase, offering an experience quite unlike anything else I’ve had with a device like this. The portability of a tablet, paired with the usefulness of a laptop. Getting to experience something like this hands-on is incredible, and if you’ve got the cash to get one? The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is a work of art.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is available to purchase now. A sample was provided by ASUS for the sake of review.