Atari’s Latest Studio Acquisition Could Be Very Good News For Fans of Classic PlayStation Games

Atari is making major moves to expand its portfolio and the company’s latest acquisition involves a studio that has a long history of specializing in ports from some classic Sony consoles.

Atari Acquires Implicit Conversion

Screenshot: Atari

Atari just announced the acquisition of Implicit Conversions. For those unfamiliar with the studio, Implicit Conversions has already been working closely with Atari and specializes in ports of PS1 and PS2 titles.

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The acquisition takes the partnership to the next level and, from the sound of things, Atari is hoping to keep the team working on similar ports and help them move into more PS3-era projects, as well.

The Implicit Conversions’ Bill Litshauer, who now has the new title of Head of Operations, shared the following statement along with the announcements.

“I am thrilled to announce that Implicit Conversions will be joining the Atari family! Alongside Digital Eclipse, Nightdive Studios, and of course Atari’s collection of classic-IP, we’ll be helping to bring even more retro games to modern consoles. And let me tell you: the games coming around the bend are going to be awesome. There are so many new opportunities!

Over the last year, we’ve worked with Atari through Digital Eclipse on the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection, Rayman, and more titles that we’ll be announcing later this year. As we described it to them: it was like we found long-lost cousins. We share the same passion for classic games: honouring the original versions, adding historical content/context, and preserving them for the future.”

So far, it sounds like any ongoing projects at Implicit Conversions are going to continue production. It also sounds like the work this team is handling will likely continue to focus on the PS1 and PS2 era of games:

“One of the main reasons Atari was interested in our company was due to our PlayStation experience and our ongoing work with Waffle. While we will likely expand our repertoire and assist with projects in the broader scope of Atari’s longterm vision, our primary focus remains with continuing to develop for Pancake (PS1), developing Waffle (PS2), and then setting our eyes to the future with Benedict (PS3).”

The team-up definitely seems to make sense strategically for Atari and it will be very interesting to see what projects emerge from this continued partnership.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on what Atari is up to and for other retro gaming news.