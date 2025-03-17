AT&T Lily Raised Nearly $200K for LA Wildfire Relief With OnlyFans Parody

You may have missed the news earlier this year that Milana Vayntrub, better known as the actress behind AT&T Lily (yeah, you definitely know who she is), teased she would be releasing an OnlyFans-adjacent account to help raise money for the LA wildfire relief fund.

That’s where the website OnlyPhilanthropy was born. Before the site was launched, Vayntrub explained she’d never do any of the risqué stuff OnlyFans subscribers have come to expect, but she’s not shying away from sharing some “flirty pics.”

When visiting the site, guests are greeted with various donation options, including one flirty pic in exchange for $69 — nice. A $100 donation nets someone three photos, and for $1,000, you can get five of those pics and “a special place in [her] heart.”

It all sounds a bit silly, right? Well, it turns out people are enamored with the commercial star. According to Variety, she’s raised nearly $200,000 with her OnlyFans spoof, 100% of which is going straight to the victims of the LA wildfires.

She told the outlet that she was “excited to take male attention and alchemist it into resources for women in need.” It sounds like this won’t be the end of her philanthropic endeavors, either. Vayntrub explained she’s hoping to recruit more celebrities to take part in the “purpose-driven experiment.”

Those who purchase the photos “promise” they’ll be kept private. When someone donates, all they need to do is email proof of the transaction and Vayntrub will “rush to respond” with the pics, which she describes as “not nudes, but they’re more fun than anything I’d post online.”

We love to see clever charity efforts, and this one certainly fits the bill!