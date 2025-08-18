August Nintendo Direct Announced—What to Expect & How to Watch

Nintendo surprised players by quietly announcing an August Nintendo Direct through the Nintendo Today! app. There’s a catch, though—the special livestream will focus only on Kirby Air Riders and no other Switch 2 games.

Kirby Air Riders Direct Start Times

Many players were taken by surprise when an August 18 post on the Nintendo Today! app revealed that a new Nintendo Direct is coming much sooner than anyone expected.

According to the update, a Kirby Air Riders Direct will happen on Tuesday, August 19, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.

Following the announcement, Nintendo revealed that they created a special social media account for Kirby Air Riders on X as well. So if you want the latest updates on the upcoming Masahiro Sakurai project, they will be posting updates directly there.

While Nintendo has made announcements on their news app before, they have never revealed something as big as a Nintendo Direct. It might be time to finally install Nintendo Today!, right?

For your convenience, here are the Kirby Air Riders Direct start times for each region so you know when to tune in:

Region Start Time Date US 6:00 AM (PT), 9:00 AM (ET) Tuesday, August 19, 2025. UK 2:00 PM (BST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Japan 10:00 PM (JST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Australia 11:00 PM (ACT) Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Brazil 10:00 AM (BST) Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Canada 9:00 AM Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Where to Watch August Nintendo Direct & What to Expect

The Kirby Air Riders Direct can be watched on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. In fact, the page has already been made available, and you can find it here.

The video will automatically update on August 19 with the Direct once it goes live. And of course, if you miss it, an archived version can be watched immediately after.

The Kirby Air Riders Direct video is also included below, so you can refresh this page at the start times listed above to watch it on time.

As far as what to expect, the August Nintendo Direct will only be focusing on Kirby Air Riders. According to Nintendo Today!, it’s going to be 45 minutes long. That’s a pretty lengthy time for a single Direct, so I imagine we will see a lot of gameplay footage, as well as a detailed demo of the game’s features and mechanics. This isn’t Sakurai’s first rodeo, as he has a history of doing lengthy Smash Bros. Directs.

With that in mind, we’ll likely get a new trailer and cinematics, as well as an extensive breakdown of gameplay. I wouldn’t even be surprised if Sakurai himself goes into great detail about the new game mechanics featured in Kirby Air Riders.

Unfortunately, if you were expecting news about more Switch 2 games, such as the Metroid Prime 4 release date, you will have to keep waiting.