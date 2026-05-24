Australian Guy Opened a Bag of Lettuce and Found Something Alive Hiding Inside

While I would be personally mortified to find a frog in the bag of lettuce I picked up from the grocery store, I wouldn’t be mad. To that frog, that bag of lettuce was basically a safe haven and a potent buffet of insects.

To that frog, that bag of lettuce is a little sanctuary. It’s an irresistible lure that, if I were a cartoon character, would get me floating toward it. Because there, among the romaine leaves, is where its food lives, the various bugs and whatnot that it munches on to survive. It’s just trying to live his life, just as I would be just trying to live mine by enjoying a delicious salad that this little froggy called home.

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I say all this because an Australian man preparing dinner discovered a live frog inside a sealed bag of lettuce from a grocery store.

‘You’re Taking the Mick, Like That’s Not Real’

The frog was discovered by Rhys Smoker in Esperance, Western Australia. His roommates didn’t believe him at first, and then he showed them the undeniable proof of the rather large frog living inside his lettuce.

“He’s like, ‘Oh Bro, there’s a frog in the lettuce.’ And we’re like, ‘No, you’re taking the mick, like that’s not real,’” Smoker’s roommate told AP.

The housemates named the frog Greg, later releasing Greg into a nearby pond while they wistfully sent him off in the most honorable, respectful way they could think of: by playing the eurodance megahit “Crazy Frog” as Greg leapt away into the night.

“We thought we’d give him a wee send off tune as we played Crazy Frog for him,” another roomie told ABC.

The bagged lettuce came from the Woolworths grocery chain, which called the whole thing an isolated incident and immediately launched an investigation with its suppliers.