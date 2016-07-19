Dance the Day Away with Avers’ Video for “Vampire”



Photo by Sarah Walor

Do you remember Madeon? He’s best known for “Pop Culture,” a mash-up of 40 different songs that he created on a whim when he was only 17. The video features a lot of wonderfully kooky dance moves and the mash-up will absolutely be stuck in your head for days.

Anyway, this song by Avers has nothing to do with the French producer but it will remind you of that video featuring Martin Starr and a man who seems to have no bones.

Avers is a Richmond, VA band consisting of Tyler Williams of the Head and the Heart, James Mason of the Mason Brothers, James Lloyd Hodges of Farm Vegas, Alexandra Spalding and Adrian Olsen of Hypercolor, and Charlie Glenn of the Trillions. Two years after releasing their debut album Empty Light, the band is back with their sophomore record, Omega Whatever, out July 29 on Egghunt Records.

Below is the video for their recent single, “Vampire.” The video, featuring a man in a motorcycle helmet and some serious butt-emphasizing jorts dancing wildly à la that Madeon video (see, it was a relevant intro), wonderfully captures the light-hearted vibe of the song. “Vampire” pleads for a lighter life, and the video will have you dancing to that plea.

“About a year ago we had the idea of making a music video featuring our sound-man, Patrick Bates,” Hodges said over email about the video. “He would always wear these ridiculously short shorts on tour and is an amazing dancer, so that was the basic premise: Let’s put Patrick in short shorts and a motorcycle helmet and film him dancing all over the city. This was our first time behind the camera for a music video and we had so much fun running around Richmond, VA for two days filming him dancing by himself or with others.”

Check out the video below, and preorder Omega Whatever here.

Annalise