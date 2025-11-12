B.o.B. Sued Over Allegedly Holding Fan Hostage and Sexually Assaulting Her After Show

Harrowing allegations have come out against Atlanta rapper B.o.B. Recently, a Texas woman accused him of holding her hostage and sexually assaulting her in a San Diego hotel suite. She filed a lawsuit on Friday, November 7th, six months after seeing him perform in April at the Tequila & Taco Music Festival in San Diego.

The woman is married with two children, who would listen to the “Nothin on You” artist while dealing with a cancer diagnosis. So when her cousin offered to take her to the big festival, it was obviously a no-brainer. On the day of the show, B.o.B. allegedly brought the woman onstage. Apparently, he’s known for this, so they can dance to “Whistle While You Twerk” by the Ying Yang Twins. The woman claims that his manager then invited her to the afterparty.

Videos by VICE

“[She] viewed the unexpected invitation as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang out with one of the biggest stars in Hip Hop, whose music played a major role in keeping her emotionally healthy to continue her arduous struggle against cancer,” the lawsuit reads. “[She] couldn’t believe how her life had turned around since the cancer-free diagnosis. Moreover, she figured everything would be okay with her cousin by her side; after all, Mr. Simmons’ wife would be there also.”

B.o.B. Allegedly Sexually Assaults Woman After Festival Performance

Around 3 am, the woman says she arrived with her cousin at the Westin Hotel. There, people were offered weed gummies, something she turned down. Then, when her cousin left to grab her jacket, things grew dark and uncomfortable. The woman explains that when she was alone with B.o.B., he made an unpleasant advance and started to grope her. “What makes you think I won’t kiss you right now?” He allegedly said, per reporting from Complex. The complaint states this is when the sexual assault began.

According to the filing, B.o.B.’s wife came in shortly afterwards, and the Atlanta rapper yelled at her to leave. All of this left the woman frozen and traumatized in the moment. “Mr. Simmons got up and walked to the doorway to ensure his wife had left the room and would no longer bother him or interrupt what he was planning to do,” reads the complaint. “He quickly returned to his kneeling position before a seated [Doe], where he resumed rubbing her inner thighs and waist with the intent to sexually assault her.”

B.o.B. continued to rub the woman’s genitals until his manager knocked. Then, the woman left the room. She alleges that his team was aware of what was happening and failed to intervene.