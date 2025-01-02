Bad News for Psychedelic Therapy in Certain Colorado Cities

Colorado has just become the second state to legalize psychedelic therapy, a groundbreaking move aimed at addressing mental health conditions like PTSD, depression, and anxiety. However, this milestone is being met with resistance in conservative cities like Colorado Springs, where local leaders are imposing restrictions on the treatment.

Psychedelic therapy centers around psilocybin, the compound found in psychedelic mushrooms. Following Oregon’s lead, Colorado voted to legalize the substance for therapeutic use back in 2022. Starting this week, individuals and companies can apply for licenses to administer psilocybin in controlled settings.

Despite the legal framework, AP News reports, Colorado Springs has pushed to limit the establishment of “healing centers,” where these therapies would take place.

The city’s move to extend the required distance between healing centers and sensitive locations, such as schools, to a full mile has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the veteran community. Colorado Springs, home to over 90,000 veterans, has long been a hub for retired service members, making the issue deeply personal.

“We have an opportunity to support veterans, and it’s a really easy one to say ‘Yes’ to,” said Lane Belone, a special forces veteran who has experienced the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin firsthand. Belone warned that restrictions would reduce the number of available treatment centers, leading to longer wait times and less accessibility for those in need.

Council President Randy Helms, himself a veteran, expressed cautious support for the therapy: “I will never sit up here and criticize a veteran for wanting to find a medical treatment to fix or to help with the issues that they carry,” he said. “Do I think that it’s helpful to not just veterans but to individuals? Probably so. Do I think it still needs to be tested under strict requirements? Yes.”

Despite these considerations, the Colorado Springs City Council ultimately passed the proposed restrictions, citing concerns over the lack of FDA approval and potential risks associated with the treatment.

The therapeutic use of psychedelics is still a developing field, though studies have shown promising results. Psilocybin has been found to help patients process trauma, connect to underlying emotions, and alleviate symptoms of PTSD. Advocates argue that it offers a vital option to those for whom traditional treatments, such as talk therapy and antidepressants, have failed.

“This is a crisis that we are in, and this is a tool that we can add to our toolbox,” said Taylor West, executive director of the Healing Advocacy Fund.

However, skepticism remains. Critics worry about the risks of overpromising results, financial exploitation of patients, and adverse effects in those with certain mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia.

While the restrictions in Colorado Springs may have passed, the conversation around psychedelic therapy is far from over, as Colorado begins its journey to integrate this treatment into mainstream healthcare.