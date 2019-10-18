Baked Bolognese Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound|450 grams ground beef

½ pound|225 grams ground pork

3 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup|125 ml red wine

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can tomato purée

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ½ cups|375 ml heavy cream

1 pound|450 grams shell pasta

8 ounces|225 grams grated mozzarella cheese

garlic bread, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until soft, 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Add the beef and pork and cook, stirring and breaking up into small pieces, until browned, 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook 1 to 2 minutes, then deglaze with the red wine. Cook until reduced, then stir in the milk, tomatoes, and ½ cup water. Cook until thick, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the cream. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 12 minutes. Drain, reserving ½ cup|125 ml cooking liquid. Toss the pasta with the sauce, reserved pasta water, and half of the cheese. Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and the mixture is bubbling, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately with garlic bread.

