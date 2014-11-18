The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop’s Secret Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 45 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
7 1/2 ounces puff pastry
4 tablespoons home-made jam
1/2 cup caster sugar
1/4 cup unsalted butter
3 fresh large eggs, beaten
1/4 teaspoon pure almond essence
1/8 cup ground almonds
and finally a pinch of….
Directions
1. Roll out pastry and use it to line a 1 1/2-pint shallow pie dish.
2. Brush the base liberally with quality jam.
3) In a medium to large bowl, beat the ground almonds with the sugar, butter, eggs, and almond essence. Pour the filling into the pie crust, over the jam.
4) Bake at 400°F (200°C) for 30 minutes or until filling has set. Allow to cool before serving.
From MUNCHIES Guide to the North of England – Episode 5