Stevie Wonder Turns 76 Years Old: Here Are 4 Essential Songs From The Legend Every Fan Must Know

Stevie Wonder, arguably the greatest musician of all time, has turned 76 years old today. Across three decades, he’s provided some of the most spiritually nourishing music to ever be released. Albums like Songs in the Key of Life and Innervisions are masterclasses in soul and funk, filled with records that will last lifetimes.

In the spirit of honoring one of our all-time greats, Noisey is selecting four of the best songs Stevie has ever released.

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Four Stevie Wonder Songs to Celebrate His 76th Birthday

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“As”

No artist quite distills the essence of love quite like Stevie. Where a lot of musicians focus on the romantic kind of life, “As” saw him focus on an eternal, universal kind of love. Because nothing is certain in this life, leading with love becomes vital.

“As today, I know I’m living, but tomorrow / Could make me the past, but that, I mustn’t fear / For I’ll know deep in my mind / The love of me I’ve left behind / ‘Cause I’ll be loving you always,” he crooned. Love transcends everything, even death, in Stevie Wonder’s heart.

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“Overjoyed”

The chords on “Overjoyed” make for one of the greatest dreamy ballads of all time. Stevie Wonder challenges even the most hardened cynic that true love exists, the kind of romance we dream of.

“And though you don’t believe that they do / They do come true / For did my dreams / Come true when I looked at you / And maybe too, if you would believe / You, too, might be Overjoyed, overloved, over me,” Stevie sings with hearts in his eyes. His music has always challenged us not to fall victim to despair.

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“Love’s In Need of Love Today”

Similar to “As”, Stevie Wonder led with the idea that love was a force that could overcome anything. Even in the turbulent, anxious 70s, it had the potential to bring true harmony in the world.

“Love’s In Need of Love Today” warned that not leading with love would spell the end of the world as we knew it. “The force of evil plans to make you its possession / And it will if we let it destroy everybody / We all must take precautionary measures / If love and peace you treasure,” he croons.

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“For Once In My Life”

Falling in love feels like an absolute miracle. It has the potential to radically change your life, where you’d do anything for the one you cherish most. You find your outlook on life to be a little rosier as a result.

“For once in my life, I won’t let sorrow hurt me / Not like it’s hurt me before (Not like it’s hurt before) / For once, I have something I know won’t desert me / I’m not alone anymore,” Stevie Wonder sings.