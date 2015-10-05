Barcelona’s U13 Squad is Ruthless

Ellos son Pablo López e Iker Almena. Categoría Sub 13 de la Masía del Barça. Así juegan al fútbol… pic.twitter.com/tL1aqlSdzg

— Juez Central (@Juezcentral) October 5, 2015

With Messi is out for another few months it’s good thing Barcelona have some kids in the organization to pick up the slack. Here we have Pablo Lopez and Iker Almena, from Barca’s U13 squad, making the competition look foolish. By my count there are at least two nutmegs on two different hapless pre-teens, and some unbelievably deft touches from No. 11 to free up some space so he can snipe a goal in with the outside of his left foot. I mean, what even was that No. 8 just did there??

It might not be quite as outrageous as Mini Messi himself, Sergio Oriol, but that boy is straight-up magisterial, and a year younger.