Battlefield 2042 Drops Huge Surprise Update Amid Battlefield 6 Wait

The excitement for Battlefield 6 is high. The hype around the game feels different than past entries.

Part of that has to do with the response to the previous game, Battlefield 2042. But Battlefield Studios may have just thrown out a pretty solid reason to step back into that game to prepare for the release of Battlefield 6.

The road to Battlefield 6

The new update arrives and introduces players to a fan-favorite map, along with a couple of new weapons. Players can also unlock Battlefield 6 rewards by playing through the content in the update.

New Map: Iwo Jima

Brand new to Battlefield 2042, Iwo Jima is a fan favorite previously seen in Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield V. In Battlefield 2042 the map will feature an active Volcano, so be on the lookout for some spectacle when you explore Iwo Jima. To really immerse you, the map also features boat landings, bunkers, and trenches on a reimagined 700×200 map that will give you plenty of options to flex your tactical muscles.

Weapons:

KFS2000 – Assault Rifle

A formidable assault rifle with an iconic look. Thanks to its bullpup design the KFS2000 is highly accurate and easier to control making it an excellent choice for most combat scenarios.

Lynx – Sniper Rifle

If you joined us during the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, you will receive the Lynx with Update 9.2. Players that didn’t participate in the Beta will still have a chance to acquire the weapon later down the line. The Lynx is a vicious semi automatic anti material rifle with a respectable rate of fire. It houses a very large cartridge mainly intended to demolish environments and deal damage to vehicles.

Battlefield 2042 patch notes:

Weapons

Fixed an issue for various weapons where the Underloaded Magazine didn’t show the correct mesh when equipped.

Vault Weapon LMGs and DFR Strife

Dev comment: Updated UI stats on extended ammo attachments to better reflect how they behave. Most of them were missing “Reload speed” as a negative trait and slightly lower handling. Note that this is purely an UI change and that the weapons themselves already had this active.

Laser and flashlight underbarrels should now show correctly the on/off state in the inventory UI.

Fixed an issue where underbarrel grenade launchers would sometimes be more accurate while moving, they should now always be less accurate when moving.

Modes

Outbreak:

Once the round has started it is no longer possible to change characters.

Fixed a bug where the wrong icons were shown on the Frontlines scoreboard.

Gameplay Flow & Social

Improved visibility of controller input prompts in the inventory HUD against light backgrounds.

Updated the game credits list with the final list of all the passionate developers who have poured their hearts and souls into this game. Please check it out, and thanks for playing and sticking with us! <3

There’s a lot more to the update, and it might just get me to redownload the game and fire it back up. Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025.