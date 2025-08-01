Battlefield 6 Trailers Look Like EA and DICE are Going Back to Basics

If you ask just about anyone who played the game, Battlefield 2042 was a huge misstep. Even after some efforts were made to address aspects of the game, most players remained unhappy with the overall changes to the franchise.

Well, the multiplayer and combat trailers for Battlefield 6 are here, and it looks like we’re back.

All that glorious destruction and chaos. The emphasis on vehicles. The tighter spaces. It’s all classic Battlefield. It makes for a much better game, too. Battlefield 2042‘s maps were way too wide open. There wasn’t a chance to engage in those tense firefights or make strategic decisions regarding the environment. And that’s before you even get into the elimination of classes. I appreciate trying something new, but by and large, that wasn’t it.

However, with Battlefield 6, everything returns to basics for the franchise. And it will be better off for it. Now that the aforementioned class system is in place again, the layers of strategy become apparent. And honestly, the game does too. A battlefield without a class system is essentially just another Call of Duty.

Bringing back the Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon classes gives players things to do and places to be. Your team composition will matter again, and it’ll make a difference in the game, particularly in terms of match flow. I can’t wait.

And this video is the devs screaming “we’re back” at everyone. However, the overall sentiment seems to be that they heard the fans, and they’re just as glad to be returning to what made Battlefield what it is. When you can feel the excitement from the people making the game, odds are, you’re going to end up with a damn good experience at the end.

So good on them for taking the feedback seriously and recognizing that they went a little off track. Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 10th for $70, with an open beta scheduled for August 9-10 and August 14-17.