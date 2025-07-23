The ‘Battlefield 6’ Trailer Is on the Way—and There’s Good News on the Beta

It’s almost time to get the first look at the next entry in the Battlefield series. Electronic Arts has announced the date for the reveal trailer for the upcoming game.

‘Battlefield 6’ has to come out of the Gate swinging

You can check out the reveal above when it happens on July 24th at 7:57 a.m. PT / 10:57 a.m. ET.

And given how Battlefield 2042 was received, I’m sure that EA knows they have to bring it. I do feel like the game was in a better spot later, but those early days were rough. This is one of your big franchises, though, and the only hope we have in a Call of Duty/Mountain Dew Code Red-soaked world. I like COD too; I just like having more options.

Even more interesting is the announcement of an open beta that will allow for a more traditional class-locked weapon system, as opposed to Battlefield 2042’s “pick whatever you want” system. The 2042 system contributed to some of the sentiment surrounding the game, as most traditional Battlefield players were uninterested in it. And I get it.

Open Weapons vs Closed Weapons



Why not both?



Starting at Open Beta players can choose official playlists with Signature Weapons locked to class, or not.



More to come. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 21, 2025

Personally, I didn’t hate the way 2042 did things. But I did miss what class-specific weapons bring to the game. There’s a real layer of strategy in knowing what and who you have around you. Knowing where players can be based on their class, how they attack, and more are all important pieces to the Battlefield experience.

While picking what you want comes with a more chaotic moment-to-moment feel, the chess match was gone.

Whenever the beta comes through, you can bet the class-locked playlists are going to be full. And then we’ll get to see what EA is working with. But good on them for giving gamers the choice. Hopefully, that extends to the full game when it releases.