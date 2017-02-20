BBQ Brisket Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the brisket rub:

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

1 tablespoon granulated onion

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

4 pounds second-cut (deckle) beef brisket, cut into 3 equal pieces

Videos by VICE

for the BBQ sauce:

2 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 cup BBQ sauce, preferably Guy Fieri Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

¼ cup yellow mustard

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large yellow onion, sliced ½-inch thick

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into and ½-inch slices

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into ½-inch slices

1 (12-ounce) bottle lager beer

1/4 cup thinly bias-sliced scallions (white and light green parts) for garnish

kosher salt, for finishing meat

to serve:

4 tablespoons melted butter

1 garlic clove, minced

8 brioche buns, halved

un peu de coleslaw de brocoli

Directions

1. To prepare the brisket rub, combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Rub into and all over the brisket pieces. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator on a tray for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

2. To make the BBQ sauce, combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. Cover and set aside.

3. To cook the brisket, heat the oil in a pressure cooker over medium-high heat until hot. Add the brisket pieces and cook for 6 to 7 minutes on each side until well browned. Add the onion and bell peppers to the pot and cook, stirring, until browned, 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Pour in the reserved sauce and the beer. Add enough water to just come three quarters of the way up the beef in the pot. Bring to a simmer.

5. Cover with the pressure cooker lid, and securely lock into place according to your pressure cooker’s directions. Increase the heat to high and bring the cooker to high pressure; you can tell it’s there by the steam escaping from the valve or a high pitched whistling noise. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 45 minutes, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a steady, consistent pressure.

6. Remove the pressure cooker from the heat and let the pressure come down for 15 minutes. Carefully release any remaining gentle pressure by releasing the valve and letting the pot sand for 3 to 4 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

7. Using tongs, transfer the brisket to a plate and set aside. Place the pot with the braising liquid over high heat and simmer the sauce until reduced and slightly thickened.

8. Slice the brisket against the grain and sprinkle with salt.

9. To serve, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. In a small bowl, mix the butter with the garlic and brush on the inside of the buns. Toast the buns, flipping once, until golden, about 1 minute per side. Pile the brisket high on the inside of the bottom bun and drizzle with a little of the reduced BBQ sauce. Pile high with broccoli slaw and top with the top half of the bun. Make a large platter for the family or for on game day.

From How-To: Make Quick BBQ Brisket with Guy Fieri

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .