New Sphere Venue Proposed Near Washington, D.C., With One Big Difference

The innovative Las Vegas Sphere might be getting an East Coast sibling. In January 2026, Sphere Entertainment announced plans to build a second venue in the U.S. with a similar style to the original in Vegas. However, there would be a significant difference.

This second Sphere is proposed for National Harbor, Maryland, roughly 12 miles south of Washington, D.C. The multi-use development sits along the Potomac River, making it an entertainment hub for more than 12 million annual visitors. Logically, a Sphere venue in National Harbor makes sense. But the difference in scale between Las Vegas and Maryland means the new Sphere has to be smaller.

Plans indicate that the National Harbor Sphere will only have a 6,000-seat capacity. Much smaller compared to the 20,000-seat capacity of the Las Vegas venue. So far, though, that seems to be the only change. The new Sphere will feature the same technology, including the LED Exosphere, a 16k x 16k-resolution interior display, a 4D environment, and more.

Smaller Sphere Venue Proposed for Maryland Waterfront

“Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment, and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” said Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Gov. Moore continued, “This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history, proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits.”

According to James Dolan, CEO of Sphere Entertainment, the company’s goal has always been to build more Spheres. “Sphere is a new experiential medium,” said Dolan, per a report from WBALTV. “With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Gov. Moore, [Prince George’s] County Executive [Aisha] Braveboy, the state of Maryland, and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

The Maryland Governor’s office stated that construction of the Sphere would create roughly 2,500 jobs. Once open, the venue would create about 4,750 jobs. The annual economic impact is estimated at around $1 billion, with about $200 million in state and private incentives going into construction. More public and private funds will also go into building the new Sphere.

Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images