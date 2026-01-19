‘WWE Raw’ (01/19/26) Results: AJ Styles To Put His Career on the Line

Happy Monday afternoon Raw! WWE is still on its overseas tour, this time WWE Raw has stopped in Belfast, Ireland. Gunther opens the show with a fiery promo and challenge to AJ Styles, Maxxine Dupri gets her match against Becky Lynch, and CM Punk defends against Finn Balor.

the legend killer comes for AJ styles

Gunther and Styles open the evening and Styles gets straight to it. He calls out Gunther’s cheating, saying he should’ve ripped Gunther’s leg off and beat him with the bloody end. Gunther was the one that tapped out like a little b—ch. This only angers Gunther who listens to the crowd tease him. Gunther says last week was proof he’s the smarter and better wrestler. There’s no incentive to wrestle him again. Just kidding — he can put his career on the line at the Royal Rumble. Gunther wants him to think about if it’s a hill he’s willing to die on. And he wants his answer by the end of the night. (Spoiler alert: he agrees).

are we finally getting Low key legend Nattie?!

Over the last month we’ve seen vignettes of Maxxine Dupri training in the Dungeon with Natalya. She’s been her mentor over the last year. On WWE Raw, Maxxine lost the Women’s IC Title to Becky. This week, she gets an opportunity to regain the title. Nattie wants to be in Maxxine’s corner for the match to ensure nothing like last week happens again. At one point during the match, Nattie grabs Becky’s leg to put on the ropes and break the pin. Maxxine is stunned by this, which Becky uses to her advantage, retaining the title. After she exists the ring, Nattie starts beating down Maxxine.

I’m excited to see this version of Nattie in WWE. It’s been her gimmick on the indies and it’s really gotten over with fans. I believe it’s just what she needs and it’ll make Maxxine look great in the process, too.

More Royal Rumble declarations

The Royal Rumble declarations continue. I prefer when it’s mostly a surprise, but it’s nice to know the key players will be part of it, too. On the men’s side, Jey Uso follows in the footsteps of his friend and former tag team partner in declaring. We also get the first sets of women declaring — Women’s Tag Champions RHIYO, as well as Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ireland’s own vs. CM Punk

Even though Balor is a heel, Punk is going to have a hard time winning over the crowd tonight. That was evident the minute he walked out to his original theme song. Punk came defensively, leaning into those heelish tendencies. They had some back and forth before Punk hit the first GTS which only got a two count by the referee. Balor attempts his Coup de Grace to no avail. A short time later, he hits a second one, which Punk kicks out of. Finally, Punk hits him with a second GTS for the win. He held Balor’s hand up at the end of the show.

