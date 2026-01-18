Be Careful Around Your Friends (and Your Phone), Stress Is Contagious

Stress spreads like cigarette smoke on a dive bar patio. One person shows up smoldering, and suddenly, you’re on edge too. The room stiffens, and your phone notifications start feeling like they’re here to ruin your day.

That “pick up the mood” feeling has actual scientific backing. Researchers call it emotional contagion, and it can happen through tiny cues like tone, facial tension, posture, and pace. It can even happen through a screen. A large experiment published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that changing the emotional content people saw in their Facebook News Feed slightly changed the emotional language they used in their own posts. The authors described it as evidence that emotional states can transfer through social networks.

Videos by VICE

The creepier part is that the body can sync up too. In a study in Scientific Reports, researchers looked at “stress contagion” in a lab setting and found that an observer’s cortisol response tracked with the stressed person’s cortisol, with especially strong links among romantic partners. Another line of research has found that couples’ daily cortisol patterns can align over time, basically turning stress hormones into a shared household subscription.

This isn’t woo-woo. It’s just biology doing what biology does. Humans evolved as social animals, and social animals survive by reading the room fast. If someone in the group spots danger, everyone benefits from snapping to attention. The problem is that modern “danger” usually looks like a Slack ping, a delayed flight, or a boss who types “Can you hop on a quick call?” and then disappears for 40 minutes.

Chronic stress also comes with real health consequences. Federal public health guidance links long-term stress to impacts across multiple body systems and notes it as a predictor of cardiovascular risk. So when stress spreads, the cost can stack up in ways people don’t always feel right away.

So what can someone do without moving to the woods and living off lentils? Start with the obvious but ignored move. Put a little space between your nervous system and the most stressed person in the room, even if that “person” is a phone. Give your brain a different input for a minute, like a short walk, a few slower breaths, or a real conversation with someone who doesn’t speak in a flustered, chaotic, “I’m so overwhelmed” type of way.

Stress might be contagious, but so is calm. People catch that, too. Set your boundaries and be careful of the company you keep.