See an Explosive Relationship Unfold in Beach Slang’s Video for “Atom Bomb”

Photo: Ian Laidlaw

Dysfunctional relationships are a vicious cycle. Fight, then makeup sex. More fighting, more makeup sex. One minute you’re drunkenly screaming at each other in a parking lot about god knows what, the next you’re tearing at each other’s clothes against a dumpster behind the movie theater. Or you’re making your friends feel uncomfortable with your arguments only to be rushing off to get matching tattoos later in the night. That’s the theme behind Beach Slang’s new video for “Atom Bomb.”

Things get particularly violent between the couple in “Atom Bomb,” the fastest rager from A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings, Beach Slang’s prompt follow-up to last year’s cult-sparking debut, The Things We Do to Find People Who Feel Like Us. The two lovers rapidly flash between smashing vases and sloppy hookups, and it’s all shot in Beach Slang’s signature vintage 8mm style, an appropriate visual companion to their last video for “Punks in a Disco Bar.”

A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings is out from Polyvinyl Records on September 23, less than a year after the release of The Things We Do. Jeez louise, that’s a fast turnaround from the Philly band. They’re also on tour for most of the rest of this year. Catch ’em in your town. Dates below.

9/8 — Baltimore, MD — The Ottobar

9/9 — Raleigh, NC — Hopscotch Music Festival @ Cam

9/10 — Richmond, VA — The Camel

9/17 — Wilmington, DE — Dogfish Head Analog-a-GoGo @ Bellevue State Park

9/23 — Chicago, IL — Goose Island Beer Co.s Urban Block Party

10/6 — Boston, MA — Royale%

10/8 — Philadelphia, PA — Project Pabst Citywide Festival @ Electric Factory

10/11 — Washington, DC — Black Cat **

10/12 — Virginia Beach, VA — Shaka’s**

10/13 — West Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern**

10/14 — Orlando, FL — Blackbooth**

10/15 — Jacksonville, FL — Jack Rabbits**

10/16 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade (Hell)**

10/18 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East**

10/19 — Louisville, KY — Zanzabar**

10/20 — Newport, KY — The Southgate House Revival**

10/21 — Cleveland, OH — Grog Shop**

10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA — Cattivo**

10/24 — Columbus, OH — Rumba Cafe**

10/25 — Bloomington, IN — The Bishop**

10/26 — St. Louis, MO — Old Rock House**

10/28 — Minneapolis, MN — Triple Rock Social Club**

10/29 — Maquoketa, IA — Codfish Hollow**

10/30 — Omaha, NE — Reverb Lounge**

10/31 — Kansas City, MO — The Tank Room**

11/01 — Fayetteville, AR — George’s Majestic Lounge**

11/02 — Oklahoma City, OK — 89th Street Collective**

11/4 — Austin, TX — Sound on Sound Festival

11/5 — Mcdade, TX — Sherwood Forest Faire

11/7 — Glasgow, UK — Mono

11/8 — London, UK — Scala

11/9 — Leeds, UK — Brudenell Social Club

11/10 — Brighton, UK — The Haunt

11/12 — Brussels, Belgium — Witloof Room

11/13 — Hamburg, Germany — Knust

11/14 — Hanover, Germany — LUX

11/15 — Berlin, Germany — Lido

11/17 — Leipzig, Germany — Conne Island

11/18 — Bezirk Ottakring, Austria — Chelsea

11/19 — Winterthur, Switzerland — Albani

11/20 — Munich, Germany — Ampere

11/21 — Muenster, Germany — Sputnikhalle

11/22 — Cologne, Germany — Gebaude 9

11/23 — Paris, France — La Maroquinerie

11/25 — Barcelona, Spain — La 2 d’Apollo

11/26 — Madrid, Spain — Moby Dick

** w/ Bleached