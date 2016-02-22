We Investigate the Weed Industry’s Corporate Takeover on the New Episode of ‘VICE’ on HBO

This Friday, February 26, HBO will air another episode from season four of VICE’s Emmy-winning show. Last week, we explored the debate behind the right to die in the US and Europe. This week, we take a look the ground-breaking procedures helping to cure blindness, and then we meet the major corporate players of the legal marijuana world.

In the episode’s first segment, “Beating Blindness,” host Isobel Yeung investigates the new assistive technologies and surgical advancements helping people who have completely lost sight regain visual perception.



Then, VICE’s Hamilton Morris travels to California’s infamous Emerald Triangle to meet struggling mom-and-pop marijuana growers, and he visits with the investors and entrepreneurs eager to cash in on the next big consumer market—even if it could mean putting the small-scale famers out of business.

Watch a trailer for Friday’s episode above, and keep an eye out for the rest of season four, airing every Friday night at 11 PM, exclusively on HBO.

