The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Are Finally (Back) on Sale

Yeehaw. I’ve been waiting for this. Literally, I’ve been checking every few days for weeks, and no luck until now. Even as the AirPods Pro 2 have been on their eternal fake sale, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 have been stubbornly stuck at their $250 retail price.
If you missed the Memorial Day sale, then you’re in luck. They’re back on their $50 off deal, making them the same $200 as the AirPods and the choice that much harder.
packed with apple tech
Dig the AirPods Pro 2, just not their tendency to topple out of ears during runs and workouts? The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 share so much of the same internal hardware, they’re practically siblings. Both have Apple’s H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio (making audio sound more like three-dimensional surround sound), as active noise cancellation.
ANC uses software to detect and then cancel out incoming sound waves. That’s the layman’s explanation for a complicated piece of engineering. Given that the audio and ANC of the Powerbeats Pro 2 are the same as on the AirPods Pro 2, the Beats would be just as useful on a flight to block out jet engine noise, or any other loud environment.
What the Powerbeats Pro 2 have over the AirPods Pro 2, though, are their ultra-secure fit. AirPods of all types can be fine for workouts where you stay mostly upright. That I can vouch for. It’s when I lay down for a bench press or try to box that they fly out of my ears onto the floor.
I had no such problems with the first-generation Powerbeats Pro. Those babies stuck in my ears like they were cemented in. I could hop around the heavy bag and box like a madman without issue. I could even run without them falling out of my ears, although I try to avoid running unless there’s a fire. I expect the same ultra-secure fit from the Powerbeats Pro 2.
Like the AirPods Pro 2, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are rated IPX4 water resistant, which means they’ll withstand sweat as you get all gross and nasty on your morning run or at the gym. Just don’t walk through a heavy rainstorm with ’em.
