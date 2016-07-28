Watch Beauts Go to a Cottage and Shoot Fireworks Out of a Hot Tub in Their New Video for “Ether”



Halifax-based five-piece Beauts are back with retro looking video for their new song “Ether” that has us longing for the cottage. This grainy home-movie-like video transports the viewer to simpler times when moustaches were honest, flannel was dope, and your friends stayed up all night with you recreating awful versions of every song off Big Shiny Tunes. Filled will lo-fi infrared-inspired jam scenes and friendship vibes, the video makes you nostalgic for all the off-season cottage memories you wish you made. “Ether” comes from the band’s new EP Waves/Wash, which was released last month. At times, you may briefly feel like you’re listening to a sped-up indie cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’, “Tonight, Tonight.” The song features a minor chord melody bridge with a welcoming hook that takes your hand and leads you to a distorted, hopeful chorus.

Despite the overt nineties feel of the video, the band actually sought inspiration for “Ether” from one of the polished pop crazes of the sixties. “The idea behind our video isn’t very sophisticated,” singer, Jeff Lawton says. “Our thought was to make something like a degenerate version of a Monkees video, but without any rabid fans to chase us around.”

“Sometimes our lyrics lean a little dark, so we wanted to make something light-hearted for a change. And all this really means is that we got drunk and shot fireworks out of a hot tub. But we still thought that could be pretty watchable.”

Get lost in outdoorsy fun nostalgia and watch the video below:

