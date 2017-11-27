Beer Cheese Recipe

Servings: Buttloads of people

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bottle Pilsner beer

kosher salt, to taste

1 pound sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon yellow mustard powder

1 garlic clove, grated

hot sauce, preferably Frank’s, to taste

sourdough, crackers, and radishes, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Start by warming your beer in a small pan, over low heat, with a pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer to flatten the beer, then set aside to cool. Place the cheddar in the bowl of a food processor or blender. With the motor running, slowly pour in the beer. Process until it becomes the consistency of hummus. You probably don’t need to use all of the beer. Add in the spices, garlic, salt, and a good plug of hot sauce, then refrigerate. Be warned– it may seem a little loose right now, but as it chills it will tighten up into a spread. After an hour or so, the mixture will be ready to go, but it’s really best after a day, when the spices have had chance to mellow and blend. It’ll keep in the fridge for 2 weeks. To serve, remove from the fridge 20 minutes before serving to take off some of the chill and spoon into a ramekin or bowl. Serve with thick cut toasted sourdough, doused in olive oil, Ritz crackers, and a few spicy dill-pickled radishes, as well as a raw garlic clove for rubbing on the toast. A few cold beers are definitely the recommended beverage.

From Meet the British Chef Bringing Louisiana Oysters to London

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.