Beet Relish Recipe

Makes about 1 cup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|470 grams beets, peeled and coarsely grated

¼ cup|60 ml malt vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon caraway seeds

¼ teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Videos by VICE

Directions

Toss the beets with all the ingredients. Place in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 1 hour.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.