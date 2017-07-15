Beet Relish Recipe

Makes about 1 cup
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|470 grams beets, peeled and coarsely grated
¼ cup|60 ml malt vinegar
¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon caraway seeds
¼ teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Videos by VICE
Directions
Toss the beets with all the ingredients. Place in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 1 hour.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.