Daily Horoscope: May 22, 2026

Today’s sky is running on three very different frequencies at once. The Sun conjunct Uranus is cracking things open — plans change, people surprise you, and anything held together with wishful thinking is going to show its seams. Mercury sextile Saturn is the steadying force, giving everyone a little more precision than usual, stargazer, which means what you say today actually lands. And then Venus square Neptune is doing its thing in the background, making it easy to see what you want to see instead of what’s actually there. The sky today rewards honesty over comfort. Check your assumptions and don’t let a good feeling talk you out of a hard truth.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been operating at half your usual speed for a while now, and somewhere along the way, you stopped fighting it. That’s growth, honestly. Mars in Taurus has been a lesson in what you’re actually capable of when you’re not running on adrenaline, Aries. Turns out the answer is: quite a lot. Don’t forget that when things speed back up.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus squaring Neptune today means the rose-colored glasses are doing a little too much work right now. You’re not naive, Taurus — but you are someone who’d rather feel good than feel right, and today that instinct needs a second opinion. Before you commit to something emotionally or financially, take one honest look at what you’re actually working with.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You talk a lot — that’s not a criticism, it’s just a fact — but today what you say is going to stick in a way that doesn’t always happen. Mercury in sextile to Saturn means your words have actual weight right now, Gemini. Use that. The pitch, the apology, the hard conversation you’ve been circling — today’s the day it lands the way you need it to.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your instinct is to take care of everyone in your immediate circle and stop there. But the Moon in Leo is pulling you toward something bigger today, Cancer — a room you haven’t walked into yet, a conversation that goes beyond your usual people. The sextile to Makemake is asking who else needs what you’ve got. Think wider than you normally would.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something today is not going to go according to plan, and the part of you that needs to be in control is going to have feelings about that. Sun conjunct Uranus doesn’t ask permission, Leo — it just shows up and rearranges things. The best chapters of your life have never gone according to script either. Stay loose and trust that.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been doing the work longer than most people even knew there was work to do. Mercury in sextile to Saturn today is basically the universe screenshotting all of it, Virgo — the planning, the revising, the staying up late getting it right. Someone is going to notice today. Let them. You’re allowed to take the credit without immediately deflecting it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a gift for seeing the best in people, and that’s one of your most beautiful qualities — until it isn’t. Venus squaring Neptune today means someone in your life might be getting a more generous reading than they’ve actually earned, Libra. You don’t have to think the worst of anyone. Just make sure you’re seeing them clearly.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You protect yourself so well that sometimes you forget you’re doing it. Pluto retrograde has been slowly dismantling some of those walls, and honestly, Scorpio, the ones coming down needed to come down. You built them for reasons that no longer exist. Someone in your life right now is worth the risk of being known. You already know who it is.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re at your best when you’re moving, exploring, chasing something worth chasing. But Jupiter in Cancer has been asking a different question lately, and it’s starting to get harder to ignore: what are you coming home to? Not a place, Sagittarius — a person, a feeling, a version of your life that actually refuels you. Do you have that? Do you want it?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been carrying something around in your head that you haven’t been able to put into words yet. Today, that changes. Mercury sextile Saturn is giving your thoughts some real structure right now, Capricorn, and the thing you’ve been trying to articulate — to a colleague, a partner, yourself — is finally going to come out right. Say it while you’ve got it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun is conjunct your ruling Uranus today, and if you’ve been trying to fit yourself into a box that was never built for you, today is the day that stops working entirely. Stop apologizing for being difficult to categorize, Aquarius. The thing that makes people uncomfortable about you is the same thing that makes you unforgettable. Lead with it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have a beautiful mind, and it will absolutely lie to you today if you let it. Venus squaring your ruling Neptune means the story you’ve been telling yourself about a certain situation is probably more poetic than accurate, Pisces. That’s not a flaw — it’s just how you’re wired. But today, before you act on a feeling, check it against the facts first.

Pisces monthly horoscope