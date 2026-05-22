Take-Two CEO Confirms GTA 6 Won’t Be Delayed Again and Teases Next Trailer Date

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 release date is November 19, 2026, and won’t be delayed again. During a Take-Two earnings call, Strauss Zelnick also revealed when the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will be dropping.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

During Take-Two’s latest earnings call, Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that GTA 6 will be releasing on November 19 of this year, and that the game won’t be delayed again. The CEO was so confident that he told investors Take-Two Interactive is projected to make $8.2 billion in revenue for the next fiscal year due to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 this Fall.

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“I think reiterating November 19 as a launch day today is probably a positive. I think we’ve been really clear that we’re releasing the title on November 19.” Here is everything that was confirmed during the GTA 6 Take-Two earnings call:

GTA 6 development is still on track for Nov. 19th, and won’t be delayed again.

Marketing for GTA 6 won’t start until late June 2026 (after the World Cup).

GTA 6 pre-orders will go live when marketing starts in June or July.

GTA V has now sold close to 230M units worldwide.

Read Dead Redemption 2 has sold a 85M units total, and is now the third best selling game of all time.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Window Revealed by Take-Two CEO

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Following the Take-Two earnings call, Strauss Zelnick did an interview with Bloomberg. In their conversation, the CEO revealed that GTA 6 marketing won’t begin until the end of June 2026. “So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6.”

When the CEO was pressed further on what he meant by “summertime,” he clarified he meant the end of June or early July. Based on that timeline, we likely won’t get the third GTA 6 trailer until June 25 through July 8, 2026. Although, we could technically get it later in July, as that would still fall into “early summertime.”

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Expected to Go Live This Summer

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Finally, Zelnick also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders will go live as soon as marketing starts. So based on his answer about the next trailer’s release window, it appears GTA 6 pre-orders will also go live in late June or early July 2026.

The Take-Two CEO also revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6’s marketing would not be the same as GTA V. While Zelnick didn’t go into specifics, many speculate that Rockstar Games could use social media platforms and influencers to market the game.

Interestingly, Take-Two is still refusing to reveal GTA 6’s price. When several outlets asked Zelnick about this, he responded that pricing would be announced with marketing and pre-orders. So yeah, we’ll have to wait until the next trailer drops to get an idea of what we’ll be paying.