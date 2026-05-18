GTA 6 Pre-Orders Aren’t Happening Today According to Rockstar Insider

A popular Rockstar Games insider claims that GTA 6 pre-orders are not going live on May 18, 2026. According to the reporter, the Best Buy email sent out about Grand Theft Auto VI had the wrong dates.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Another day, another GTA 6 . Yes, I know I’m getting tired of this as well! However, this latest update comes from Ben “videotech,” who is pretty well known and considered credible in the Rockstar Games community. In a post on X, he claimed that he had found verification that the leaked Best Buy emails about Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders were inaccurate.

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“Some bad news to report, unfortunately, to the community. Internal emails from a major distributor suggest Best Buy got the information wrong. The main administrator, Spider-Vice, has verified OP’s identity in DMs. Damage control is ongoing.” As for the source, it appears to have come from the GTA Forums.

Screenshot: X

According to videotech, the forum was able to verify a user who claims to work for a major distributor, although they don’t say which one or how they know that the Best Buy emails were wrong. Regardless, many are taking the account’s verification as proof that the GTA 6 pre-orders are not going live on May 18, 2026 after all. At this point, though, who knows anymore.

So what did the account actually say? Well, based on the screenshots videotech posted, they Best Buy sent out emails with the wrong dates. “I don’t want to disappoint anyone. But internal company emails suggest that Best Buy has got it wrong and no pre-orders will be launching today. Things might change at the last minute, but I’d advise keeping your expectations in check.”

Screenshot: GTA Forums

While this certainly seems legitimate (based on the forum verifying his account), we should still take it with a major grain of salt. For starters, they didn’t say this user had any ties to Best Buy. And secondly, we are assuming that the GTA Forums actually has a solid enough verification system that they weren’t tricked. Still, the GTA 6 pre-order Best Buy leak was never officially confirmed by Take-Two Interactive, so it’s probably wise to keep expectations in check regardless.

Players Are Angry Over GTA 6 Pre-Order Confusion

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Unsurprisingly, many players reacted to the GTA 6 pre-order update negatively. “This is such a bad look for Rockstar and Best Buy and anybody else involved to not speak out earlier” a user on X, wrote for example. Another commenter reacted “Oh this is a big bad look for Take Two, considering how their stock sky rocketed.”

One of the main questions many users had was: why didn’t Best Buy clear this up? If the dates were wrong, why wait until the day of without denying it? Similarly, Take-Two Interactive has been silent on the leaked dates, even after the Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-order story went viral online over this past weekend.

Well, at this point, we don’t really have any answers. Just more questions, which seems to be the case lately with GTA 6 news. However, to be clear, according to Insider Gaming, the leaked Best Buy emails were in fact legitimate. However, there was never any confirmation that the May 18 pre-order date itself was actually accurate.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

There also isn’t confirmation that GTA 6 pre-orders won’t go live today, although many players have started to lose hope after this latest update made its way online. I guess all we can do is wait. But assuming that the May 18 date was wrong, it is strange that Best Buy has made no comments on the situation.