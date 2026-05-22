Get 30% Off Toys, BDSM Gear, and More at Unbound’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Need a break? Your body deserves a long weekend, too. In celebration of Memorial Day Weekend, Unbound Babes has placed its entire – we repeat – entire sex toy range on sale with some erotic BDSM accessories on sale, too. Unfamiliar with Unbound? It’s the cheeky, cult-loved brand pushing affordable sex toys, body care, and BDSM products for Gen Z and Millennial women who don’t play about self-care.

Puff is Unbound’s best-selling sex toy, and after years of using it, we can confirm the suction of this tiny toy is the best you’ll get in this price range. Puff has the type of suction that has depth and intensity, not just a surface-level tap feeling that most brands have and claim feels like suction. There are thousands of reviews across Reddit, TikTok, and retailer sites claiming this toy gave each of their other go-to clitoral massagers the boot.

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Read our review of the Unbound Puff here

@unboundbabes our best-selling, 5X sold out alarm clock is back in stock <3 ♬ original sound – Unbound™

If you’ve been hoping to dive into your BDSM desires but have been turned off by the price of cuffs, you’re in luck. Unbound’s Orion Restraint Cuffs are currently $27.30 as part of the weekend sale, which I can assure you is a very rare sale for cuffs that can be used in any sex position – and over the door, for freaky adventures, as well.

Most restraint cuffs that can switch positions are over $50, at least. And tbh, ugly too. These have a gorgeous blue colorway and comfortable material that won’t nick at your skin in between strokes. My favorite part? The gold hardware. It’s sexy as fuck when worn with lingerie.

The cult-loved brand also has sex jewelry on sale, with its Nipple & Clit Clamp dropping to under $25. It connects to, you guessed it, both nipples and the clit using gorgeous gold chains. Think of this as body adornments that will also engage each of the senses. Oh, and you will be nutting very deeply and quickly if you use this (speaking from experience). Skip this if you don’t like a little pain, though.

Shop 30% off Memorial Weekend and close out your Masturbation May with these self-care must-haves.