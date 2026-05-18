The Best Sex Toys for Women Who Are Tired of Mediocre Orgasms

So, you’re wondering which toys are so good that the toy expert uses them? Well, I’m a firm believer in outsourcing when you need to – but my orgasms are kept in house. Why? There’s nothing worse than a bomb orgasm attached to a shitty lover, so my best eater is always a sex toy.

Each of these products has been tested both inside and outside the bedroom, from the wild outdoors to the airport bathroom, car, my house, my lovers’ houses, and beyond. (I’m an exhibitionist). I’ve also tested a few of these in comparison to their competitors (yes, all 30 of the latest clit suckers, too). So these options are not only my favorite, but the best for seasoned toy users, IMO. For example, the Wand chosen below was tested among 6 others from 5 different brands. Testing the clit suckers alone has been an adulthood-long experiment with my current fav remaining in my bedside drawer for 6 years now. That means that no newer models have come close.

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THE BEST TOYS at a glance

FIRST Toy?

If you’re a toy newbie, don’t worry, I included the best styles for new toy users, too! Your first toy is probably not going to be an expensive ass vibrator with 80 functions. Instead of going in and buying a $200 vibe, maybe start small with a classic bunny rabbit vibrator that’s very slim (so it’s not hard to… take), or a cheap clit suction toy. Starting off with small investments allows you to try things without breaking the bank. If you know you can take a good… loving… you’ll enjoy this article, too.

Things to Know Before Buying

Now, for some quick science: Most women nut from one (or more) of these three ways: clitoral pleasure, penetrative pleasure, or both. To make sure we get you off, I’ve included a few “2-in-1” -esque options at varying price points and capabilities. Here’s your cheat sheet.

Dual stimulation typically means it stimulates your clit and penetrates you, at the same damn time. Clit suckers are solely going to give you a clit orgasm. If that leaves you wondering how you’ll get strokes in, opt for a glass dildo or vibrator with a shaft.

Keep reading for the best toys in my bedroom, and whether you should cop them, too…

Best Overall: Bellesa Thrust

Remember when a sex toy had me on my hands and knees? This was the one. (Would’ve been embarrassing if the nut wasn’t so mind-blowing). If you have a sensitive vagina or prefer gentle vibes, this isn’t for you. Bellesa’s Thrust has truly earned the name because it takes the intro bunny rabbit vibrator and turns every feature up a notch.

First off, the thickness is an ode to thick dick lovers worldwide. Soft to the touch, it makes taking Thrust a bit easier, but this will definitely require lube and lots of foreplay. It’s a dual stimulator, so it will please your G-spot and clit simultaneously, except the clit stimulation feels more full than other bunny’s that very lightly tap the clit. If you’re a girl who like a little clit sucker orgasm, this doesn’t suck on the clit, it massages. Personally, its a nice touch given the intense fuck.

Now, for my favorite part: the thrusting. I like to wait until I’ve opened up enough to fit the entire shaft inside me. Then, I turn on the thrusting function so each thrust directly – and deeply – penetrates me. Don’t forget, the clitoral head has a larger surface area so prepare for a full, biggggg, catching my breath type of O.

Absolutely worth it if you’re not new to toys and like thick girth with a long shaft – aka big dicks.

Rookie-friendly: CalExotics Bounding Bunny

This $20 toy was my first experience with a vibrator, and holy shit, I’ll never forget the feeling. CalExotics’ Bounding Bunny is a basic but reliable dual stimulator that little did I know, would teach me what a blended orgasm was (I repeat, my first time using a toy)!! Although it packs a punch, it has an average-sized girth that’s slim and won’t be too filling for a newbie. Essential for newbies, or else you just wasted coin on a toy you can’t use.

The shaft length isn’t too long either, so when you insert it, you’re able to reach your G-spot (in and up, like a come-hither motion), while the rabbit arm tickles your clit. I repeat: it tickles the clit while the shaft stimulates your G-spot. A true 10/10 for your first toy orgasm. The only downside is that it uses batteries, not a USB-C charger like your iPhone. But that’s the catch with cheaper toys. They’re a bit more old school in the tech, but definitely don’t skimp on the pleasure.

The transitions from each vibration setting to the next are extremely smooth and a sensorial rise to a mind-blowing orgasm. Aka, you can explore slowly and not feel like you’ve electrocuted yourself. Very soft to the touch, in a way that most under $50 toys can’t offer.

FAV EATER: The Rose (specifically, Lovehoney’s!)

There’s a reason why the Lovehoney Rose (formerly Womanizer) is on every best sex toy list. It’s cute, and consistently makes me cream. It’ll suck your clit just as great as the next company’s Rose toy, but this one has a superior feature: a removable tip for toy cleaning. (If you’re not cleaning your toys, wtf?). Cleaning sex toys isn’t talked about enough, but it’s essential for hygiene. The removable tip lets you clean every nook and cranny of the air suction so your fanny doesn’t face any bacteria. Given how many Rose toys there are on the market, this is the only one that takes hygiene into deep consideration.

The removable tip is also helpful for the girls who want to switch it up and stimulate more surface area. Some clit sucker reviews express a common complaint: not being able to find the right spot. If you remove this tip, you won’t get that air suction, but you will feel vibration on your clit and a bit on your lips, too.

Most importantly, Lovehoney is responsible for the lovely clit suction tech that makes the Rose stand out. The beauty of that is that this feels stronger than the other discreet Rose’s on the market, too.

Because of its price point, you’ll want to add this to your list of clit suckers to try once, or twice.

Worth the Splurge: Playboy Pleasure’s On Repeat

A 9/10 graduation from my first rabbit vibrator.

There are literal tons of these on the market. But my favorite is Playboy Pleasure’s On Repeat’s because 1) It has massaging beads that literally rotate on your G-spot. 2) It flutters on my clit, which is a top-tier feature for me. The two together? Blended. Fucking. Orgasms.

Other dual vibrators are.. a bit much for beginners. This dual vibe is more likely to feel like reeeeeeeally great strokes with light stimulation of your clit. Almost as if you were rubbing your clit as you were penetrated. The massaging beads feel like nothing you’ve ever felt before, because, well… dicks don’t have rotating heads.

On Repeat not only has a curve, but that extra circular motion on your G-spot. If your boyfriend sucks at sex, skip this. You’ll never be able to go back to basic strokes again. The contours of On Repeat

If thick girth isn’t your favorite, I’d skip this, too. It’s not extremely thick, but the multiple functions paired with the toy’s contours may be overwhelming for you. If it’s not? Try rubbing your clit against the rabbit ears as you stroke and touch your clit. That little nub has a rumbly vibration, too. Truly more bang for your buck.

2 HOLES IN 1: Playboy Pleasure’s Jewels Double Glass Dildo

This was my first glass toy (I never saw the point in a toy that didn’t vibrate). But, Playboy Pleasure’s Double-Sided Dildo definitely converted me. This glass dildo has two major benefits IMO: temperature play and variety. Depending on how much you want to feel, you can switch which side you’re using. The curved end is best for reaching my G-spot (can you tell she gets a lot of love?). Flip the dildo upside down, and you have anal beads, too. If you enjoy stimulating your prostate for that deeply satisfying backdoor orgasm, this double dildo is curved just right.

We love a two-in-one. Just make sure you clean it very thoroughly in between holes. On the bright side, glass dildos are a simple style to clean. Opt for soap and warm water or a toy cleaner, its compatible with both.

The ridges make vaginal and anal pleasure all the more fun as you’ll grip onto it and feel every sensation. Yes, I said grip. It’s fire. As for temperature play, you can run this under hot or cold water for added sensations during sex.

Remember when I didn’t see the point in glass dildos because they didn’t vibrate? Jewels is covered in contours that make penetration all the more arousing. As you insert it, your body will naturally grip onto each and every contour, which feels like a ribbed condom, sans the awkward friction. On the aesthetics front, it’s iridescent, and because of that, my favorite to use as a faux paper weight. It’s such a satisfying, kinky touch to the home without having to do too much.

MOst Innovative: SATISFYER PRO 2 GEN 3

Reddit is always divided with opinions, but one thing most women agree on is that the Satisfyer Pro 2 is that girl. If you like clit suckers, you’ll be glad to know that this merges that lovely air tech with another fun feature: Liquid Air Tech. Rather than having just the usual suction we all know and love, this adds another vibration style that feels like surges of water, or waves of vibration on your clit. This is achieved by placing a silicone cap over the suction head that gives you oral. Interchangeable heads = double the pleasure. (We know, the word cap is… not sexy, but we promise, it feels just as soft as the overall toy.)

This sex toy is also unisex and feels amazing on nipples, clits, bottom growth, and the tip of your dick. Basically, anywhere that could use a little extra… stimulation. If you’re in a long-distance relationship or love remote toys, Satisfyer’s dual stimulator can be purchased with app compatibility for about $10 extra.

Dual stimulation clit suckers aren’t as easy to come by, and the price will consistently be a pretty penny. The Pro 2 is on the more affordable side in comparison (about $100 cheaper) and has cheaper cost options if you forfeit app compatibility.

Good first sex toy option as it’s easy to use and has a handle.

WAND LOVERS WILL APPRECIATE: Le Wand Submersible

Ah, the coveted wand vibrator. From Sex and the City to 2026, it’s earned its recurring spot in thousands of bedside drawers. Le Wand’s wand vibrators have consistently remained at the top of “Best of” awards because of their sheer power. The vibrations are deeply intense, almost like a rumble. Oh, and it’s waterproof, unlike other wands on the market. By far, its waterproof, specifically, submersible ability is key as it allows you to take this on your wettest adventures. Whether you’re a squirter, love water sports, or shower play, this can tag along.

There are 20 vibration patterns with 10 speeds, so you’ll never get bored. But warning: this thing is strong. Surprisingly, not even the brand’s strongest vibe. If you’re new to sex toys, don’t be intimidated. This is still a fire option for your clit and nips.

Le Wand’s submersible will run you about 2 hours, so lesbians, strap in. This thing is in for the long haul. Plan on using this for solo sex instead? Highly suggest you take it into the bath with you. This wand sex toy also has a travel lock setting, so you don’t have to worry about it turning on in the airplane’s overhead bin or wherever else you’re enjoying pleasure.

Now, a toy that packs this much of a punch is as big as it sounds (about 11.5 inches) but what it takes up in size, it makes up for in pleasure. Also, it does have a flexible head so you can maneuver it just as you please.

Bottom Line

If you’re a beginner, stick to dual stimulators like bunny rabbit vibrators and/or clit suckers. Most women orgasm from penetration, clitoral pleasure, or both. So, using a rabbit vibrator is going to tick two of those boxes, making sure you leave with a leg-shaking orgasm, or at least have some sort of relaxation, every time.

Clit suckers, on the other hand, are just an angel sent from above. Everyone loves them. Even the girls that say they’ve experienced desensitization always go back to them, so… why the fuck not?

Overall: The Bellesa Thrust is that girl. It’s thick, thrusts, has deep vibrations, and the softest feel for sensory pleasure. It’ll truly fill you up. Because it stimulates the G-spot and clit simultaneously (while thrusting!!), it has the variety needed to be your go-to. Say you don’t want to get thrusted one day, just use the tip as a bullet vibrator. If it’s been a while since you’ve fucked, all the better. This is the closest you’ll get to good sex in a toy.