This Clit Stimmy Has Reddit in a Chokehold – And Now, Me Too

This clit stimulator is in almost every “best suction toy” list – and with good reason. Satisfyer’s Pro 2 Generation 3 is a clit stimulator with two settings: the usual air suction tech that gives you that good head feeling after using a toy, and liquid air tech. Liquid air tech feels like literal waves of stimulation on your clit, hence the wet name. So, I put it to the test by compiling as many online reviews as possible and giving it a go, too.

According to Reddit, Satisfyer’s Pro 2 has remained goated for several reasons. It’s efficient AF, but not by making you cum in three seconds like some other toys. The culprit is Liquid Air Tech that’s supposed to feel like waves of vibration, versus the common sucking feeling most of us love. Instead of swapping out the suction, the Pro 2 puts 2-in-1.

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Double the Head

The interchangeable pleasure heads are genius. If you’ve tried clit stimulators, you know that sometimes, they’re wayyy too aggressive for sensitive vulvas. The interchangeable heads gave me two must-have options.

The standard Pro 2 vibration tip has the classic suction tech we all know and love. It can pleasure you both directly on the clit or if you just hold the toy near it. In my case, the liquid air tech was best. Shaped like a fitted cap, it creates waves of stimulation over your vulva, versus suction (that’s what tends to be a bit much for my clit).

Long Distance Lovers >

This vibrator also has Satisfyer App compatibility, which is a fav for long-distance couples trying to keep their sex lives… alive. If you don’t care for distance toys, you can cop the Pro 2 for a lower price.

Gen 1 vs. Gen 3

Ok, slightly unsexy language, but it’s important! The satisfaction with Pro 2 may also come from how elevated the newer vibrator is. Because of its handle, solo sex was feeling a bit clunky for some. So, the Gen 3 vibe switches the buttons from the toy’s backside to the front, to make mid-pleasure navigation easier. Also, it’s slimmer with double the motors (aka deeper stimulation for you).

Staff Test: This one’s so good I already have it on hand. It’s not my go-to, but I definitely see why it has Reddit forums split on whether it’s the best out there.

My favorite features as someone with a sensitive clit are the ability to change the vibration head (in this house, we prefer the closed cap) and the whisper-quiet button. Without turning on the quiet function, the toy is quite loud. The quiet function gives you a more silent vibe with the press of just one button. Given that the economy now sucks, and I live with roommates, this has reduced my “can they hear me nutting” anxiety tremendously.

TLDR:

Efficient AF. Double the pleasure and great for exploring.

The price point and power > luxury toys on the market.

This one’s a bit awkward to use during sex because of the handle, so keep this one for solo adventures. According to the girls, this one can be your staple if you love wand vibrators and clit stimmies.