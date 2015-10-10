Watch the full-length version of this film on Vimeo on Demand.



For the last eight years, Ida—a young Norwegian woman struggling with borderline personality disorder—has kept a video diary in order to help structure her thoughts. In her diary, we get a glimpse into a world of fear and anxiety, but also precious moments of everyday victories and self discovery.

We recently caught up with Ida to see how she's been doing since she stopped filming her video diaries.

The full-length film, Ida’s Diary, is available on Vimeo on Demand.