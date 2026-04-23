Ben 10 Fortnite Release Date Revealed – Skins, & Bundle Price Leaked

The Ben 10 Fortnite skins have finally been revealed in a new trailer. However, dataminers have also leaked when the collab is coming to the battle royale, as well as the expected cosmetic items. Here is the Ben 10 Fortnite release date, and when the skins go live in every region.
When Is Ben 10 Coming to Fortnite? (Release Date Explained)
According to dataminers, the Ben 10 Fortnite release date is Friday, April 24, 2026. After weeks of rumors and speculation, Epic Games finally confirmed the crossover in a new trailer. However, players will not have to wait long for the new skins, as the Cartoon Network collab is set to drop very soon.
Videos by VICE
Popular dataminer ShiinaBR confirmed the April 24 release date in a post on X. “Ben 10 DROPS ON FRIDAY.” That means the Fortnite Ben 10 skins will be released in the item shop during the daily reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. If you are wondering when that is in your specific time zone, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Ben 10 Fortnite release date is in every major region:
Ben 10 Fortnite Release Date & Time (All Regions)
|Region
|Local Time
|Date
|North America (PT)
|5:00 PM
|April 24
|North America (ET)
|8:00 PM
|April 24
|Canada (ET)
|8:00 PM
|April 24
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|1:00 AM
|April 25
|Europe (CET)
|2:00 AM
|April 25
|Japan (JST)
|9:00 AM
|April 25
|Brazil (BRT)
|9:00 PM
|April 24
|Australia (AEDT)
|10:00 AM
|April 25
|New Zealand (NZDT)
|12:00 PM
|April 25
Ben 10 Fortnite Skins Revealed (First Look)
On top of a release date, the Ben 10 skins themselves have also been revealed. As I mentioned above, there was marketing material that surfaced online that shows off the new cosmetics. The trailer also seems to confirm previous leaks that the Ben 10 skins will feature Heatblast and Alien X transformations from the show.
Below, we will post HD images to give you a first look at what the Ben 10 Fortnite skins will look like in-game:
Ben Tennyson (Skin)
Gwen Tennyson (Skin)
Fortnite Ben 10 Cosmetics and Bundle Price
Finally, dataminers have also leaked the Ben 10 Fortnite cosmetic item bundles. While we don’t have images yet of the items, we do know how many cosmetics will actually be included in the set when the crossover goes live.
Here is everything included in the Ben 10 cosmetic bundle set:
- Ben Tennyson (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
- Azmuth (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks
- Omnitrix Pick (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
- Gwen Tennyson (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gwen’s Grimoire (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks
- Mana Orbs (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
- Omnitrix Upgrade (Weapon Wrap): 500 V-Bucks
- Wildmutt Chompers (Kicks): 800 to 1,000 V-Bucks
- Ben 10 Bundle (All Items): 2,800 to 3,00 V-Bucks
The above prices are estimated based on recent Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 collab bundles. However, as I always caution, Epic Games does not actually confirm pricing before an item is added to the shop. So expect the final price to either be a little bit lower or even higher.
Overall, this is a pretty good “range” of how many V-Bucks you should be saving up for. The Ben 10 skins will reportedly be released on April 24, 2026. The collab will only include Ben and Gwen Tennyson from the series, and will feature their Omnitrix transformations.