Ben 10 Fortnite Release Date Revealed – Skins, & Bundle Price Leaked

The Ben 10 Fortnite skins have finally been revealed in a new trailer. However, dataminers have also leaked when the collab is coming to the battle royale, as well as the expected cosmetic items. Here is the Ben 10 Fortnite release date, and when the skins go live in every region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, the Ben 10 Fortnite release date is Friday, April 24, 2026. After weeks of rumors and speculation, Epic Games finally confirmed the crossover in a new trailer. However, players will not have to wait long for the new skins, as the Cartoon Network collab is set to drop very soon.

Videos by VICE

Popular dataminer ShiinaBR confirmed the April 24 release date in a post on X. “Ben 10 DROPS ON FRIDAY.” That means the Fortnite Ben 10 skins will be released in the item shop during the daily reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. If you are wondering when that is in your specific time zone, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Ben 10 Fortnite release date is in every major region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM April 24 North America (ET) 8:00 PM April 24 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM April 24 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM April 25 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM April 25 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM April 25 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM April 24 Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM April 25 New Zealand (NZDT) 12:00 PM April 25

Ben 10 Fortnite Skins Revealed (First Look)

Screenshot: Epic Games

On top of a release date, the Ben 10 skins themselves have also been revealed. As I mentioned above, there was marketing material that surfaced online that shows off the new cosmetics. The trailer also seems to confirm previous leaks that the Ben 10 skins will feature Heatblast and Alien X transformations from the show.

Below, we will post HD images to give you a first look at what the Ben 10 Fortnite skins will look like in-game:

Ben Tennyson (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Gwen Tennyson (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Ben 10 Cosmetics and Bundle Price

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, dataminers have also leaked the Ben 10 Fortnite cosmetic item bundles. While we don’t have images yet of the items, we do know how many cosmetics will actually be included in the set when the crossover goes live.

Here is everything included in the Ben 10 cosmetic bundle set:

Ben Tennyson (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Azmuth (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks Omnitrix Pick (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Gwen Tennyson (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks Gwen’s Grimoire (Back Bling): 400 V-Bucks Mana Orbs (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Omnitrix Upgrade (Weapon Wrap): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Wildmutt Chompers (Kicks) : 800 to 1,000 V-Bucks

: 800 to 1,000 V-Bucks Ben 10 Bundle (All Items): 2,800 to 3,00 V-Bucks

The above prices are estimated based on recent Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 collab bundles. However, as I always caution, Epic Games does not actually confirm pricing before an item is added to the shop. So expect the final price to either be a little bit lower or even higher.

Overall, this is a pretty good “range” of how many V-Bucks you should be saving up for. The Ben 10 skins will reportedly be released on April 24, 2026. The collab will only include Ben and Gwen Tennyson from the series, and will feature their Omnitrix transformations.