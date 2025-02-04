Benson Boone Apologized for That ‘Aggressive’ Grammys Crotch Grab

The 2025 Grammy Awards show featured a number of wild moments, but only one artist did something so shocking that they’re apologizing for it.

No, it’s not Bianca Censori taking the red carpet completely naked. Singer Benson Boone took the stage on Sunday night—after being stripped down to a shiny, baby blue jumpsuit by Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser—to perform his hit single, “Beautiful Things.”

After nailing a flip off of a piano and delivering a very energized performance, Boone very openly adjusted himself before taking a bow at the end.

Now, Boone has issued an apology for the blatant self-grope, albeit, a somewhat tongue-in-cheek one.

“Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight,” the singer wrote in an Instagram Story. “That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.”

Earlier in the evening, Boone explained being at the Grammys felt like “a fever dream.”

“It is so psycho,” he told Access Hollywood. “I went to do rehearsals and just looking at the little name tags of who is going to be watching? It’s the ultimate honor to be here tonight.”

A native of Washington, Boone was a Best New Artist nominee at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. While he didn’t win the trophy—that ended up going to Chappell Roan—he certainly pulled off one of the most widely talked about performances of the evening.