killer-mike-files-lawsuit-over-2024-grammys-arrest

One year after he was arrested backstage at the Grammy Awards, Killer Mike is fighting back. The rapper—who won Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album at the 66th annual awards show—is suing the security company behind him being “falsely arrested.”

Killer Mike has filed a lawsuit against S & S Labor Force, who employed the guards that had him placed under citizen arrest and escorted out of the venue in handcuffs after his big wins. The rapper was initially booked by the real police for misdemeanor battery, but ultimately faced no criminal charges, according to Pitchfork.

Rapper Killer Mike Files Lawsuit Over Grammys Arrest

At the time of the incident, Killer Mike blamed the situation on “an over-zealous security guard,” as well as his team’s confusion over where they should be collecting his awards. Now, he’s accusing S & S Labor Force of overstepping its responsibilities, which led their employees to “degrade, embarrass and physically hurt” him, while also causing “unnecessary public embarrassment, distress and professional harm.”

The lawsuit adds that the female security guard caused him “to be falsely arrested and had him placed in jail during the remainder of the Grammy Awards Ceremony,” which deprived him of the chance to “appear on primetime television in front of a huge international audience.”

Killer Mike goes on to allege that the guard used unnecessary force to restrain him, claiming that they “physically assaulted and battered him to prevent him from leaving by grabbing his arm.”

The full lawsuit alleges false arrest and imprisonment, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

In response, S & S—who previously claimed that Killer Mike pushed the security guard—has called the lawsuit “unfounded.”