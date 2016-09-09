Berries and Cream

Servings: 1

Prep: 10 minutes

Videos by VICE

Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the lemongrass and vanilla simple syrup:

1/4 cup granulated sugar

6 anise hyssop leaves

1 vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped

1 (2-inch) piece lemongrass, smashed lightly until split with the back of your knife

for serving:

1 cup mixed berries, preferably blackberries, ground cherries, and strawberries

1 cup cream fraiche

anise hyssop, to garnish

bronze fennel, to garnish

nasturtium, to garnish

strawberry flowers, to garnish

Directions

1. Make the simple syrup: In a small pot, heat the sugar, anise hyssop leaves, vanilla bean and seeds, and the lemongrass with 1/2 cup water over medium-high. Stir until the sugar has dissolved, about 3 minutes. Let sit for 15 minutes before straining.

2. To serve, toss the berries with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the simple syrup. Divide the creme fraiche between plates and spread into an even layer. Drizzle more syrup on the creme fraiche and top with the berries. Garnish with the anise hyssop, bronze fennel, nasturtium, and strawberry flowers.