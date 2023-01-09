We Put the Best Condoms to the (Horny) Test

Here you are, deep into your life as an adult, still out here on your quest to find the best condoms. And that’s okay. So too are we. The truth is a lot of condoms suck, but helping to prevent unwanted pregnancies and STIs is pretty rad. We all deserve better than a stinky latex sheath, whether you’re working with an innie or an outie.

As the proud owner of a vagina that won’t tolerate an ounce of discomfort, I have been looking at finding the perfect condom from the combined POVs of 1) is this going to give me an immediate yeast infection?, and 2) can a prospective partner confidently wrap it up without totally fucking with the delicate pH of my yoni? (Sorry.)

Thankfully, the market is now rife with condom options far and wide, lubricated and studded, snug and magnum-sized—and I was ready to try the cream of the crop in this category to find out which condom truly reigns supreme. I had a willing and eager partner for this highly scientific deep-dive into the world of condoms and together, we pledged to find out from multiple perspectives (and positions) which ones reigned supreme. I also turned to real-life opinions of happy horny reviewers for the ones we didn’t try out ourselves.

Most important though, most important, though, is exploring which condoms feel the best for you and your partner.

Best overall – Trojan Bareskin Raw

I like using condoms the same way I like hitting legs at the gym: I don’t. But if there was a condom I could look forward to using, it would be the Trojan Bareskin Raw.

From a guy’s perspective, the best condoms feel like they’re not even there. The thinner the condom, the better—so long as it’s strong enough to withstand whatever you throw at it.

Trojan is perhaps the best-known condom brand on the market, and their Bareskin Raw might be their best product yet. My partner and I both liked that the Trojan Bareskin Raw condoms I tested came with low-odor lubricant—nobody got stuck on the latex or got turned off by chemical odors. Trojan’s claim that the Bareskin Raw is “America’s thinnest condom” certainly seems plausible enough (the sensation was great on my end), and yet it held up under the most rigorous of testing conditions.

Best for women’s pleasure – MyBliss Ultra Thin

Notably made by women for women, these MyBliss condoms prioritize “natural and ph-balanced ingredients” that help keep vaginas happy. There are only two ingredients: latex and silicone oil, which helps lubricate the condoms. These condoms are also vegan-certified, so you can feel good about feeling good in the bedroom.

Unlike the jagged-edged condom wrappers we’re used to, the MyBliss Ultra Thin Condoms have easy-to-use pull-top packaging that you won’t need to use your teeth to open. This is super important as it maintains the integrity of the condom and prevents it from tearing or getting accidental holes in it. Condom breakage is real, and these are extra tear-resistant compared to other brands when placed under high-pressure situations.

Customers say they love the MyBliss Ultra Thin Condoms because they’re “user friendly and very discreet,” adding that “it really does feel like you’re using something luxury in the bedroom. No awful smell, lots of lubricant and easy to put on—and stay on well too!” They also feel great for your partner and aren’t going to slip off.

If you want to support women-owned businesses, these are a no-brainer. However, there’s a major caveat: they currently only ship to the UK, so American, Aussie, etc. friends please take note!

The best-selling condoms on Amazon – Skyn Original Condoms

While there are many times in life when going with the crowd will not lead you down a good path (stampedes, cults, political groupthink), there are others timed that when the people speak we want to listen and take notes. This is one of those times. Over 23,000 people have chimed in on Amazon to review SKYN Original Condoms, and with all that feedback the latex-free condoms have earned a 4.6-star rating, which is pretty damn good in our book. One reviewer, dubbed LMC, was particularly passionate about them:

“I have bought many boxes of these condoms. These are the best non-latex condoms I have ever used. Feel close to nothing (nothing beats raw) but these are close to raw feel,” he writes. “I have also tried the “supreme” and the “elite” versions and those are a bit thinner with a bit more feel, however, since those are thinner those risk tearing if you go buck wild hard. The “original” are the thinnest-strongest combination and still feel good. You can go buck wild hard and they will hold up no problem. So out of the three the “original” are my favorite. Lastly, buy these here on Amazon because they are double the price in stores.”

You heard the man. Get your Skyns and go buck wild.

This odorless condom – P.S. condoms

P.S. was the second condom brand we tried, and before testing out what would become our favorite (more on those below), we deemed these the best of the batch. They got the glowing endorsement from my partner of “those are real nice,” something rarely uttered by men in regards to condoms. A man of few words, but he knows what he likes.

These had no odor at all, which is an important quality, and no taste either. They also come in several sizes; my partner preferred the XL, and described the “original as being “too tight, but still a better fit than the LELO Hex.” With only two sizes that run on the small side, P.S. condoms might not be able to accommodate all members.

To top it off they are 100% vegan and non-toxic. They’re great if you have a ton of allergies or really sensitive skin, and don’t cost a fortune.

Something different – Unique condoms

Unique is definitely the right word for these; not only are they packaged completely different from your average foil-encased ring, but they also go on in an entirely different way from what you’re likely used to. They look a little like a witches hat when unfurled, and instead of rolling this baby over your member, you pull it on. Yes, you read that correctly—these condoms have pull tabs to help you get that prophylactic on your johnson. Sure, they look a little strange (you might want to warn your partner before just whipping one out), but as my partner remarked, “the function trumps any awkwardness” when it comes to the unusual form of these rubbers, that were according to him, “the best condoms [he’s] ever used.”

Better yet, these condoms felt as close to having nothing on as we both have ever encountered. They truly were the thinnest, and were the only condoms in which I could personally attest to a noticeable difference in overall feel and pleasure. Not only that—they were completely odorless, and had just the right amount of lubrication that left no sticky residue.

There is definitely a learning curve when switching to Unique’s one-of-a-kind application. It definitely takes a good amount of light and concentration to get it right the first time, so it’s probably best to experiment before you’re embroiled in the flames of passion.

Chic styling – LELO Hex condoms

I had the highest hopes for Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO’s Hex condoms, considering all of its sex toys slap, but maybe that’s why they didn’t quite live up to my expectations—especially considering they are the priciest of the bunch. The brand claims that this condom’s interior hexagonal structure provides texture for a better grip, which also allows for the latex to be super thin while maintaining durability.

These condoms look much chicer in your medicine cabinet or purse than your average box of Trojans. In terms of feel and performance, they were somewhat unremarkable—let’s just say they get the job done. They are definitely sturdy—there was no slippage or breakage, despite the fact that my partner reported these as feeling a little tight. Plus, they were gentle on my feminine bits; I didn’t feel any irritation or weird after-affects, like I’ve experienced with some other brands.

In terms of the patented hex pattern that’s serving as the main selling point of the condom, my partner said, “There was nothing noticeable about it, and it feels like a gimmick.” In terms of smell, they were the most odorous of the bunch, and were also “pretty dry” in terms of lubrication.



These were nothing to write home about, especially for a higher price point, but if ~aesthetics~ is a priority, go ahead and go for it.

Sustainable condom pick – Hanx condoms

Hanx is a brand created by women (an investment banker and gynecologist-BFF duo), for the pleasure and needs of women. Its products are sustainably sourced, vegan, and created with women’s gynecological needs in mind—no icky chemicals or harsh irritants.

In terms of looks, these definitely look the nicest, and are clearly targeted towards a female audience with their subtle gold foiling and fun carrying cases (likely to avoid the stigma around women carrying condoms). They also have virtually no smell, with just a hint of aloe, almost like an expensive moisturizer. They felt quite nice to me, which means that for the most part I didn’t notice them at all—no slipping or pulling, just a barely-there sensation. Hanx was one of the only brands I noticed with external—as well as internal—lubrication, which didn’t irritate me at all.

They were the thickest of all the condoms we tried, and my partner, “couldn’t feel a goddamn thing.” So while they’re great for women’s pleasure, if your partner has a penis, they might be less impressed.



If you’re a single gal that wants a chic-looking condom for their purse or bedside drawer, Hanx’s condoms are durable and nicely lubricated—but they might not help the situation if your one night stand has trouble ejaculating as it is (or had one too many Old Fashioneds).

Best XL condoms – Hex Respect XL Condoms

While the original Hex Condoms didn’t end up being our personal top pick, the brand is still out there making a high-quality product, especially so when it comes to the rest of the line, which includes Hex Respect XL Condoms. As fellow Vice Reviewer Mary Francis “Franky” Knapp wrote in her review, “Swedish sex toy company LELO makes the best XL condoms, hands-down, in my book, because all of its condoms are made out of a super thin latex with a uniquely hexagonal material that grips and stretches without breaking.” She adds, “They can accommodate girth, length, and a big pounding.”

Meanwhile, LELO reviewer Steven C. shared his thoughts. “Went on a mission to find the best condom, tried a bunch, took lots of notes. This is currently my top pick. Great condom, feels good, doesn’t seem to soak up lubrication and dry out as much like some condoms. The hex design certainly seems to do something for pleasure without making it feel like a textured condom is on. Good heat transfer, condom doesn’t slide around. And it’s true, they don’t smell.”

Best super-thin condom – Okamoto 004 Latex Condoms

What’s a 004 condom, one might be wondering? The Okamato 004 Latex Condoms are named after their ultra-thinness: these condoms have walls as thin as 0.04 inches—which for those of us without a ruler nearby means pretty damn thin. Even though they’re this thin, they can still be counted on to reliably not break: these Japan-made condoms have been tested for both comfort and reliability.

One Amazon reviewer writes, “This is, by far, one of thee BEST condoms I’ve had. Top 3, easy. Especially as I’ve gotten older and can recall the feel of that wet gushy (booty and vagina [I’m pansexual]), you want to have that feeling that is very close to raw. This has prevented me from throwing caution to the wind in a couple of occasions. You want to FEEL the real thing, then this is the condom for you. And again, as a person who has sex with men, women, trans, and GNC people, this literally has been quite a game changer in how I enjoy sex while feeling safe and protected.”

Popular on Lovehoney – LifeStyles SKYN Extra Lubricated Non-Latex Condoms

Around here, Lovehoney is one of our go-to one-stop sex shops. One of the most highly rated condoms on their site is another pick from Skyn: the LifeStyles Skyn Extra Lubricated Non-Latex Condoms. Like our other top picks, these condoms don’t have a smell and prioritize thinness for heightened sensitivity. What makes them stand out, however, is that they’ve got extra lube: 40% more to be exact.

As one verified customer puts it rather succinctly: “Lube is important.” Concur. Another highlighted how these condoms have helped her not get UTIs. She writes, “Really comfortable for me, during and after. Asked my partner who said they’re comfy. We can both feel everything! So happy I found these. Definitely recommend if you’re having any issues with discomfort/recurring UTI.”

op vegan condom – Come Connected Ultra-Thin Vegan Condom

I don’t want extra chemicals, flavors, colors, or any other vessels for non-safe ingredients anywhere near or in my vagina. That’s why these Come Connected Ultra-Thin Vegan Condoms are so appealing. They aren’t made with anything on the icky list, and they’re totally vegan, made from 100% biodegradable, FDA-approved, ultra-thin natural rubber. You can buy a box of ’em for less than 8 bucks, and if you’re happy with them you can start a subscription and save 15% (plus free shipping).

One customer, Lauren, shares that, “[The] packaging is fantastic. Really natural and minimal waste which is a huge bonus for me. I really liked the condom packaging too. Even though I am proud to use them, it is nice having something more discreet and feminine to carry around.” She adds, “The condom very incredibly thin so I was able to enjoy the experience more. My partner agreed that he was able to feel more than the usual brand he uses… and it certainly felt more like going without one.”

Happy humping, comrades.

