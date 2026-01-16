Best THC Edibles That Aren’t Gummies: Brownies and Caramels and Cookies, Oh My!

I love a Haribo bear as much as the next stoner, but gummies are not my first choice for a snack. The world of THC gummies has exploded in recent years and offers a convenient way for people to dose themselves with THC without smoking. But gummies aren’t everyone’s cup of tea.



They’re yummy sometimes, but I’m not always in the mood for a gummy. And nothing hits quite like a classic pot brownie. These days, brands can infuse just about anything with hemp. So if you’re not a gummy lover, no worries. I have some other edible options for you.

Before we dive in, I have to note that THC drinks, including mixers, seltzers, and spirits, are fabulous edible options. I’m going to focus more on edibles you actually eat rather than drink. But if those sounds appealing to you, check out my other roundups:

Now, let’s talk about some other snacks!

Kush Queen Snickerdoodle Rosin Cookie

The Kush Queen Snickerdoodle Rosin Cookie is one of my favorite edibles and delivers a classic high that you can ride all the way to bedtime. Each cookie contains a generous 50mg Delta-9 THC, so these are not to be taken lightly. You also get a few milligrams of CBD, which can help create a balanced high.

The cookies are best for experienced users who want a heavy high that’s been baked into some snickerdoodle goodness. If you have a low THC tolerance but are dying to take a bite out of this cookie, then just take ONE bite, and wait to see how you feel. The edible can take a little while to kick in, so wait at least an hour before eating any more.

The flavor here goes above and beyond. This is one of Kush Queen’s holiday products, and it brings that cozy, toasty flavor that a Christmas cookie should. With a punch of cinnamon and sweet sugary taste, it’s hard ot stop eating once you start.

Mood Butter Cream Caramels

For something unique, you can try the Mood Butter Cream Caramels. I haven’t come across a ton of THC caramels, so these are a special option, ideal for stoners who want to try a new kind of edible.

Each caramel contains 20mg Delta-9 THC and 20mg CBD, creating a robust and balanced high. The caramels are wonderfully soothing, but definitely hit you with a hard high. Unlike a lot of other sweet edibles, these won’t make you sleepy on the comedown. There’s a whisper of CBG that probably helps create a more upbeat high. But make no mistake, these will chill you out to the max, so don’t plan a big hike or busy day.

These are one of the most luscious and mouthwatering edibles around. They have a nutty, warm, buttery flavor profile that genuinely melts in your mouth. Delivering on their “cream” promise, they have a milky and smooth texture that’s supple. If you’re after a rich and luxurious edible, this is it.

Mood Marshmallow Treat

Marshmallow treats and cereal treats are becoming more popular in the cannabis industry. Any longtime stoner knows that these are some of the easiest edibles to make at home, so it makes perfect sense that more cannabis companies are cranking them out. That’s not to say they’re not top-quality! They’re fabulous, and worth the (low) price.

Mood’s classic Marshmallow Treat has a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD. You can choose your dosage: 10mg, 25mg, or 50mg. These are more accessible for beginners, especially because they’re easy to cut up and reduce the dose. But no matter how much you consume, you can expect a very lowkey, laidback kind of high.

You’re not going to want to leave your couch, so don’t make any plans. The high also takes about an hour to kick in. Don’t underestimate the potency too early on — wait 1-2 hours before taking any more. When the delayed high finally hits, you’ll be in a sleepy marshmallow haze, with a side of giggles.

As far as the taste, it’s precisely what you would expect. You get that classic Rice Krispies treat flavor, but with a subtle taste of hemp.

Mr. Moxey THC Mints

THC mints?! Yeah, I was excited to find out these are a thing too. It’s brilliant. Mints are way more appropriate for the morning or the middle of the day than a gummy. Mr. Moxey THC Mints actually come in six varieties, each with slightly different formulas. You can choose from Relax, Relief, Energize, Balance, Zen, or Dream mints, depending on what you need. Or get the Rainbow Pack and try them all!

With no more than 2.5mg Delta-9 THC per mint, these are an excellent edible for beginners who want to start low and slow. The Zen one only has 0.5mg, so even better for an easy start.

Three of the mints have a classic Peppermint flavor. They’re not as strong as Altoids, not even close. But they still have a refreshing mint taste. The other three mints are Lemon Ginger, Cinnamon (an unexpected favorite for me), and Lavender. All three are intriguing and tasty. Who knew mints didn’t have to be minty? And who knew they could get you stoned?

Mood Andy’s THC Brownie Bites

Obviously, there had to be a brownie on this list. These are actually brownie bites, making them easier to portion out and manage the dose. Each bite contains 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD. You can buy them in packs of two, four, or six, depending on how committed you are to that brownie high.

Like with cookies and marshmallow treats, brownies can take a while to kick in. Unlike THC gummies and drinks, your body needs more time to process these dank goodies. I felt the effects after about an hour, but it could take up to 90 minutes. The high was mellow and euphoric, ideal for zoning out at the TV or playing a lighthearted game with the fam. The comedown made me sleepy, so I recommend these as a later-in-the-day edible.

These brownies are definitely on the fudgy side, with a gooey, moist texture that’s making my mouth water as I type this. They truly taste homemade. And the hemp flavor is subtle, masked by the decadent dark chocolate. The Mood Andy’s THC Brownie Bites are too delicious to pass up, so all brownie lovers should get a bag.

Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix

The Cycling Frog Take & Get Baked Cookie Mix involves a little effort on your part, but it’s absolutely worth it. It’s a cookie mix, as in what you might buy from Betty Crocker. The mix makes 15 cookies with 5mg Delta-9 THC and 75mg CBD in each one. Of course, you can make bigger or smaller cookies if you want to alter the dose in some way.

The cookies are easy to make, and you get to enjoy some fresh-baked edibles. They create a couch-lock kind of high, which is typical of baked edibles like this. But I don’t recommend them for a wake and bake unless you plan to go right back to sleep. In that case, they’re sublime. I love to eat a few (and by that I mean, like, five) and then settle into a solid movie franchise, like “Final Destination” or “Harry Potter.”

Since you make these at home, they have a soft, tender texture right out of the oven. They stay moist for a few days if you store them in an airtight container, but I doubt it’ll take you long to devour them. They’re a lovely edible for beginners and bakers.