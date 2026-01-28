A Valentine’s Day Chocolate Delivery Roundup for All the Feels

Valentine’s Day gifting is basically a speed-run of human emotion: affection, panic, and the fear that your “thoughtful” gift will come across as “last-minute gas station.” Chocolate never fails. It’s romantic, it’s edible, and it says “I planned this” even when you absolutely did not.

Online chocolate delivery also rules because you can pick a lane. Classic and foolproof, flowers-and-strawberries grand gesture, vegan-but-still-decadent, or “I bought you artisanal caramels with fennel pollen because I’m interesting.” Here are the best places to order chocolate (and candy-adjacent joy) online for Valentine’s Day.

Videos by VICE

ALSO GOOD: Forgot Valentine’s Day? These Last-Minute Sexy Gifts Will Save Your Evening

Best Chocolate Delivery Overall: Godiva

Godiva is the safe pick that still feels like a win. Everyone knows the name, but the real reason it works is that the chocolates actually deliver: creamy shells, velvety ganaches, and pralines that taste expensive.

If you want something that looks romantic and tastes like you tried, grab a Valentine’s box or their truffles. The assortment feels polished, the fillings are decadent, and the whole thing arrives gift-ready without you doing the most.

Price range: $16 to $175

Shipping times (to arrive by 2/14/2026):

Standard : Order by Monday, 2/9 at 1 p.m. ET

: Order by Monday, 2/9 at 1 p.m. ET 2-Day : Order by Wednesday, 2/11 at 1 p.m. ET

: Order by Wednesday, 2/11 at 1 p.m. ET Next Day: Order by Thursday, 2/12 at 1 p.m. ET

Best for: The “I want this to land every time” Valentine, new relationships, work-safe gifting, classic romantics.

Best Flowers and Chocolate Delivery: Shari’s Berries

Flowers plus chocolate-covered strawberries is basically Valentine’s Day in one sentence. Shari’s Berries leans all the way into that fantasy with glossy, camera-ready strawberries and gorgeous bouquets of your boo’s favorite flowers.

It’s also great for long-distance gifting because it’s the epitome of romance and feels big. You get maximum romance-per-click with combos that look grandiose in the best way, especially if your person loves a little spectacle.

Price range: $74.99 to $159.99

Shipping times:

Hand-delivered (local shop) : Same-day delivery available

: Same-day delivery available Shipped gift box: Overnight shipping (freshness-focused)

Best for: Long-distance couples, grand gestures, “I forgot and need this today” saves (where available).

Best Gourmet Chocolate: zChocolate

zChocolate is what you send when you want your Valentine to open the box and immediately sit up straighter. These are glossy, sculpted, ridiculously pretty pieces that taste just as intense as they look—made with high-cocoa recipes and a “no weird stuff” ingredient philosophy (zero preservatives, coloring, alcohol, palm oil, or GMO; 100% pure cocoa butter).

The whole brand is extra in a very French way. Their signature shape is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and the golden ratio (because of course it is), and the gift boxes range from sleek to full-on heirloom energy—including mahogany options that look like they belong in a fancy desk drawer with secrets.

Price range: $49.87 to $277.91

Shipping times:

Ships from France ; orders placed before 2 p.m. CT ship same day

; orders placed before 2 p.m. CT ship same day U.S. delivery : typically within 2 business days

: typically within 2 business days Valentine’s 2026 note : site says to order no later than Wednesday, 1/28 for guaranteed U.S. Valentine’s delivery

: site says to order no later than Wednesday, 1/28 for guaranteed U.S. Valentine’s delivery Promo callout: Free express shipping on orders over $91 until 2/14

Best for: Food snobs (said lovingly), design people, long-term partners, and anyone you’re trying to impress on purpose.

Best Vegan Chocolate: Compartés

Vegan chocolate can be hit-or-miss, but Compartés goes straight for indulgence. Think decadent dark chocolate, high-quality ingredients, and genuinely fun textures, with bars, truffles, bark, and gorgeous giftable pieces that don’t feel like you’re compromising.

This is the kind of vegan option you can send confidently to a dairy-free Valentine and still get the “oh wow” reaction. It looks luxe, tastes rich, and still feels playful.

Price range: $9.95 to $139.95

Shipping times:

Made fresh to order : Allow 4 to 5 working days for chocolates to be made, plus transit time

: Allow 4 to 5 working days for chocolates to be made, plus transit time Options at checkout : Standard, UPS 2-day, UPS Next Day

: Standard, UPS 2-day, UPS Next Day Next day cutoff: Orders placed before 12 p.m. PT ship same day

Best for: Vegans, dairy-avoiders, dark-chocolate people, anyone who loves trendy, giftable bars.

Best Artisanal Chocolate: Wildwood

Wildwood is for the bougie foodie who takes their palate very seriously. The flavors go earthy and elevated, with standouts like salted brown butter pecan brittle, cardamom-honey caramel with sea salt, and ginger pistachio.

Their caramels deserve their own fan club, too, with flavors that sound fancy and taste even better. If your Valentine loves small-batch everything and calls restaurant recs “curated,” this is the move.

Price range: about $5.98 to $184.50

Shipping times:

Cool months : Ships Monday to Friday

: Ships Monday to Friday Warm months : Ships Monday to Wednesday (often with an ice pack)

: Ships Monday to Wednesday (often with an ice pack) Heat policy: May contact you to wait for cooler weather or recommend expedited shipping, and may hold orders if temps look risky

Best for: Adventurous palates, foodie partners, host gifts, “my Valentine owns fancy salt” types.

Best Chocolate Baked Goods: Dandelion Chocolate

Dandelion is already beloved for bars and sipping chocolate, but the baked goods are the real troublemaker. The chocolate Gâteau Basque is the headliner: crisp-tender, almost brownie-like pastry with a velvety chocolate filling that tastes rich without feeling cartoonishly sweet.

If your Valentine claims they “aren’t into candy,” this is how you win anyway. It feels more thoughtful than a box of truffles, and it turns Valentine’s Day into an actual dessert moment instead of a nibble.

Price range (baked goods): $65 to $75

Shipping times:

Standard (USPS Priority Mail) : Typically arrives 3 to 8 business days; allow 2 to 3 business days for processing

: Typically arrives 3 to 8 business days; allow 2 to 3 business days for processing Expedited cutoff : 12 p.m. PT (orders after ship next business day)

: 12 p.m. PT (orders after ship next business day) Friday shipping: They do not ship orders on Fridays to prevent weekend holdovers

Best for: Pastry people, “I don’t like candy” skeptics, couples who want dessert to share (or not share).

Best Hot Chocolate: Harry & David

Harry & David is famous for sending food gifts that scream “I have my life together,” but their hot cocoa is next level. The Double Dark Chocolate Truffle Cocoa Mix is smooth, rich, and properly grown-up.

If that sounds a little intense (fair), they’ve got milk chocolate options too, plus the Moose Munch® Churro Cocoa, which is basically chocolate + caramel + cinnamon doing a cute little dance on your taste buds. You can mix it with hot water, go creamier with milk, or even toss it into coffee for a sweet-spicy kick.

Price range: $11.99 to $21.99

Shipping times (holiday cutoffs for Valentine’s Day arrival):

Standard (4 to 7 business days) : Order by Saturday, 2/7

: Order by Saturday, 2/7 3-Day Express (3 business days) : Order by Tuesday, 2/10

: Order by Tuesday, 2/10 2-Day Express (2 business days) : Order by Wednesday, 2/11

: Order by Wednesday, 2/11 Overnight (1 business day) : Order by Thursday, 2/12

: Order by Thursday, 2/12 Overnight Saturday arrival: Order by Friday, 2/13

Best for: Cozy-at-heart people who still want “nice” things, coffee addicts, hosts, and anyone who deserves a better nightly treat than sad packet cocoa.

Chocolate is one of the few Valentine’s gifts that never needs a big speech. Pick the category that matches your person’s vibe, order earlier than your anxiety tells you to, and add a gift note that sounds like you. Then try not to eat half of it “just to test it,” like a hero.